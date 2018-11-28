University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow has been scolded by his boss for discreetly booking a porn star to speak on campus earlier this month.
The embattled chancellor, however, is standing his ground.
In a Nov. 6 letter addressed to Gow, UW System President Ray Cross wrote that he was “deeply disappointed by (Gow’s) decision to actively recruit, advocate for, and pay for a porn star” to visit campus, and said he would be scrutinizing the chancellor's spending.
Cross also expressed frustration that he learned of the visit not through Gow or school officials, but through media reports on the event and the backlash.
“While I understand and appreciate your commitment to freedom of expression and public discourse, as Chancellor, you need to exercise better judgment when dealing with matters such as these,” Cross wrote in the letter, obtained by the Tribune on Wednesday. "In light of my prior cautions about your interactions with the media and your need to hire a public information officer, this should not have happened."
Gow has staunchly defended his decision to book Nina Hartley, a longtime adult film actress and sex educator, citing the UW System’s Commitment to Academic Freedom and Freedom of Expression policy.
“I think we see things differently,” Gow said of the president’s letter on Wednesday. “I think the free speech policy is very clear that each chancellor is responsible for implementing that policy, and I took that seriously and did my best effort on this. I was approaching things from a very pure, free speech perspective.”
On Nov. 1, Hartley, 59, spoke to about 70 students and staff members at Centennial Hall. She touched on everything from female empowerment and consent, to the importance of distinguishing porn from reality.
While Gow celebrated the visit as an example of free speech, members of his own campus questioned whether it was moral for a porn star to visit campus, and why the event had been kept under wraps. Hartley’s appearance was not promoted on the university’s online events calendar and was not made known to the press.
Initially, Gow refused to budge from his position. Then Cross’ letter landed on his desk.
“I’m writing to let you know how sorry I am for the sensationalistic media attention UW-L has received as a result of a speaker I brought to campus to help us celebrate Free Speech Week," he wrote in a subsequent letter to students and faculty. “Regrettably, in many media headlines and accounts, the speaker’s profession completely overwhelmed her message. I admit that in inviting her to present at our university I was naive about this possibility, and I have learned much from it.”
Gow also agreed to personally compensate the university for Hartley’s $5,000 appearance fee, and to book a speaker from an anti-porn organization.
But all that was before the chancellor doubled down on Wednesday, further evidence that the Gow-Hartley media storm is not blowing over.
In his letter of reprimand, Cross said he fears the unwanted attention might detract from UW’s budget request and capital plan.
He called for a four-year retroactive audit of Gow’s discretionary fund -- the one originally used to pay Hartley -- and warned that Gow might not receive a raise this year. His salary is $220,000.
The unflattering spotlight on Gow has come at an inconvenient time for the university.
On Dec. 6 and 7, UW-L is hosting a meeting of the Board of Regents, traditionally a chance to highlight positive developments on campus.
Regents will also discuss pay raises for chancellors during the visit.
I mean, c'mon Joe, you didn't think that you were going to be able to pull this off on the QT did you? You must be educated way beyond your intelligence. I hope you at least got a little tutorial in the coat room for your five grand.
Why hasn't anyone published and interview the students that attended her presentation? That would be enlightening to find out what they came away with.
“In light of my prior cautions about your interactions with the media and your need for a public information officer, this should not have happened.“. This means Gow is an embarrassment to the UW System and Cross has shared concerns in the past. This is more about the hiding and secretiveness and not ”Nina”.
Young people don't go to college to be shielded from real life. Pornography is certainly shameful but unfortunately it's part of that life. I really don't know if inviting a porno star to speak was right or wrong. It is questionable but trashing Dr. Gow is way over the top. Sometimes I wonder if those at the top have any common sense. Having a PhD doesn't mean a person is smart. I know that first hand.
It's not free speech or exposure to different viewpoints that are the issues here. Hopefully the kiddos did learn a lesson from this. Gow knew paying a p*rn star was going to be perceived badly, that's why he hid Hartley's talk from the media until afterwards. Perception is reality, especially when it comes to funding, and Gow has stepped in it big time. I can't believe he was that naive. Some parents will now question sending their kids here, which certainly doesn't help in an already competitive recruiting atmosphere for WI high school students. And some politicians will use this to push for less autonomy and reduced funding to UW schools. Not to mention the tone deafness of bringing in a p*rn star during this #MeToo era.. I mean, didn't he bounce this idea off anyone else first? There's no way this was going to turn out as a positive.
Good grief! So much for free speech and freedom of expression. Since the state contributes such a miniscule portion of their budget, UWL shouldn't have to ask permission of the overlords to schedule a speaker.
There is a process to follow and he did not and was secretive. Fishy!
So Joe G gets a reprimand on November 6 and sends a letter to Tribune apologizing for the p*rn star. Are really supposed to believe the apology is sincere? The letter is a CYA move and was probably a requirement from the UW system in order to keep his job.
I always thought the University was the place where you were exposed to all views. You take it all in and come to your own conclusions. This whole thing should be an embarrassment and not because of the speakers previous vocation. Should the "kids" be exposed to limited views? Shameful for a place of learning.
slider...I think five thousand dollars from Gow's personal bank account is sincere enough. What do you want, blood? Some people will never let him live this down and keep harping on it, like kicking a dead horse. Its done, let it be, and worry about much more important things in life.
He was asked to repay it. This was not his idea.
Agreed
