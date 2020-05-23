Veteran app helps Western Technical College students during pandemic

Helgeson says connecting veterans to other veterans is crucial to student success on campus. During the COVID-19 pandemic, however, staying connected becomes more difficult. The Center, much like most of Western’s campus, remains closed for the foreseeable future.

“In a now virtual campus during this pandemic, social isolation can add to stress and new students may feel disconnected, especially in an online campus environment,” Helgeson said.

As a result, Helgeson led the college in acquiring the MyVRC app for students. The app allows students to stay connected to their peers, while using valuable resources for being successful in online classes.

“The app is customizable per campus,” Helgeson said. “We were able to centralize information from the college, VA, wellness resources and build community to promote academic success via a smartphone. The app is really an extension of our Veteran Center.”

While the app may not quite be the same as in-person contact, the technology helps ease the stress of social distancing for veterans.

“The app allows students to maintain contact with their peers anytime via their smartphone and provides access to academic support and wellness tools offered by both the campus and the VA,” Helgeson said.