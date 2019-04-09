The Viroqua Food Co-op is hosting a Local Food Fest on Saturday, April 13, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Community members are invited to meet and try samples from local farmers and producers, and to take part in a garden planting class (2 to 3 p.m.) and a cooking with grass-fed beef class (3:30 to 4:30 p.m.). Attendees can also enter to win a prize basket filled with local products.
The event is free and open to the public.
To learn more, visit www.viroquafood.coop.
