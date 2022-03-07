Virtual session offers information on spiritual direction

Spiritual directors on staff at the Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St., will offer a free informational session to answer the question, “What is spiritual direction?”

Karna Marks and Steve Spilde will lead the session by Zoom videoconferencing from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 14. Though free, registration is required. Please call 608-791-5295 or visit www.FSCenter.org.

Spiritual direction is an ancient Christian practice that is being rediscovered in our busy modern world.

“In spiritual direction, we are trying to discern the voice of God in our life,” Spilde said. “A spiritual director listens carefully as we describe the milestones, detours and questions of our own spiritual journeys.”

During this brief introduction, FSC staff spiritual directors will be available to describe the process of spiritual direction and answer questions.

“If you have never experienced spiritual direction, this will be an easy way to learn more before you make an appointment or commitment,” Marks said.

