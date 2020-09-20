Viterbo alumni aid mask-making project

Theresa Smerud, a 1980 Viterbo graduate, jumped into the project as soon as she heard about it. This was right up her alley, after all, and she quickly sent Duerwachter a note: “Just an FYI, I did a big program like this. I know how to do this.”

An emeritus alumni association board member, Smerud has been the costume designer for the La Crosse Community Theatre for many years. When the pandemic shut everything down in March, she was working on costumes for a production of “Sweeney Todd.”

In March, the LCT costume shop was brimming with surplus cloth and the dozen volunteers who helped sew costumes had time on their hands, so they launched a project to make masks as a fundraiser for the community theater.

Between the LCT people and a few more volunteers from Touch of Class, where Smerud works, they made more than 1,300 masks in less than a month. After that, they made nearly 600 masks for Aptiv, an organization that serves people with disabilities.

To get the Viterbo mask-making project going, Smerud turned to the LCT volunteers, and they didn’t let her down. “They all said yes within two hours,” Smerud said. “I knew they would absolutely step up. Some of these ladies haven’t stopped making masks. They do a great job. I know these ladies can crank them out.”