Viterbo alumni aid mask-making project

Coming back to campus in the middle of a pandemic was a somewhat uncertain prospect for students and university staff alike — after all, nobody has ever done anything like this before.
But returning Viterbo University students this fall were welcomed back with gifts to help keep them healthy and words of encouragement to keep their spirits up.
Kathy Duerwachter, Viterbo’s director of alumni engagement, had no doubt students would come to campus with face masks, a vital part of the effort to stop viral spread.
But thinking about students having to wear face masks so much and the importance of having clean masks to wear, Duerwachter launched an effort to enlist help from Viterbo alumni to get more face masks to students.
The first phase of the alumni mask-making project produced 1,200 donated masks and about $1,000 in donations. People are encouraged to keep sending masks through Oct. 10 to build a stockpile to replace lost and worn out ones.
Alumni also were asked to write notes of encouragement on downloadable Viterbo note cards and send them in for students. So far, 600 notes have been submitted.
Just a week after launching the mask project with an email to alumni in early August, Duerwachter had more than 100 notes of inspiration submitted and had pledges to donate nearly 800 masks.
Theresa Smerud, a 1980 Viterbo graduate, jumped into the project as soon as she heard about it. This was right up her alley, after all, and she quickly sent Duerwachter a note: “Just an FYI, I did a big program like this. I know how to do this.”
An emeritus alumni association board member, Smerud has been the costume designer for the La Crosse Community Theatre for many years. When the pandemic shut everything down in March, she was working on costumes for a production of “Sweeney Todd.”
In March, the LCT costume shop was brimming with surplus cloth and the dozen volunteers who helped sew costumes had time on their hands, so they launched a project to make masks as a fundraiser for the community theater.
Between the LCT people and a few more volunteers from Touch of Class, where Smerud works, they made more than 1,300 masks in less than a month. After that, they made nearly 600 masks for Aptiv, an organization that serves people with disabilities.
To get the Viterbo mask-making project going, Smerud turned to the LCT volunteers, and they didn’t let her down. “They all said yes within two hours,” Smerud said. “I knew they would absolutely step up. Some of these ladies haven’t stopped making masks. They do a great job. I know these ladies can crank them out.”
Smerud and her crew made reversible face masks in Viterbo’s red and blue colors, with adjustable elastic that goes around the head and neck rather than around the ears.
These masks are a modified “Olson style,” and Smerud did all the cutting and piecing, putting together packages and organizing a no-contact pickup system for her volunteer crew.
Smerud said the masks they made for LCT were widely praised for their comfort. One nice thing about the design is the masks can be worn around the neck when they don’t need to be on the face. That makes them harder to lose.
Smerud’s batch of masks also came with guidance for students on proper care of the masks, which should be washed after every use, even if it’s only by hand.
Another member of the alumni board also stepped up right away to make masks. Doris Doherty-Gasper, a retired nurse, is sewing masks as well as recruiting and organizing other alumni volunteers. During an Aug. 5 virtual reunion of the St. Francis School of Nursing, Doherty-Gasper put in a plug for the mask-making project and quickly gained seven recruits, mostly from the nursing field, plus pledges of money to help buy materials.
“Quite a few nurses also do some sewing,” Doherty-Gasper said. “They find it is a source of relaxation and creativity.”
Doherty-Gasper also made Olson-style masks, but she emphasized that any masks donated, whether hand-made or purchased, are greatly appreciated, as are any financial donations to help with material costs or to buy factory made masks. “We’ll take whatever people send us if they’re decently made,” she said.
Between the masks and the notes, the idea is to help make sure students are feeling welcome and safe when they come back to school.
“They’re kind of a hug, a hug from an alum,” Smerud said. “It’s just what you do at Viterbo. The Franciscans have a way of getting under your skin and getting to your soul.”
For La Crosse area residents, there is a contactless way to drop off masks and notes.
People can drop donations in a bin just inside the Jackson Street entrance of the Reinhart Center.
Duerwachter, who earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Viterbo in 2010, asked that masks and notes be put in a resealable plastic bag along with the donor’s name and a count of masks and notes inside the bag.
