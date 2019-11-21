Viterbo University will provide a four-year, full-tuition scholarship to the annual winner of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse Youth of the Year award beginning in fall 2020.
“Viterbo University and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse have been outstanding partners over the years and this is a logical next step to collaboratively build pathways to college and to support students throughout the educational process,” Viterbo President Glena Temple said. “This scholarship initiative fits the mission of both organizations perfectly.”
In 2005, Viterbo and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse partnered to open the Amie L. Mathy Center for Recreation and Education, a joint facility on Viterbo’s campus that was the first of its kind in the nation.
In addition to much-needed space, the shared building has resulted in countless collaborative educational opportunities for both university students and club members.
“This new scholarship is an incredible opportunity for the club and members we serve,” said Jake Erickson, executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse. “For almost 15 years, Boys & Girls Club kids have looked up to Viterbo students and have dreamed of walking in their shoes. It’s going to be a special day when a young person goes from walking through the doors of the club to walking through the doors of their first college course at Viterbo University.”
If the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse Youth of the Year chooses to attend a school other than Viterbo University, the Viterbo scholarship may be awarded to the runner-up.
“The very successful and mutually beneficial partnership between Viterbo University and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse is a great example of the power of community collaboration,” said Kent Handel, president and CEO of Trust Point, Inc., who serves on the Viterbo board of trustees and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse board of directors. “The best part about this particular collaboration is that it’s area young people who benefit the most.”
In addition to the full-tuition scholarship, Viterbo University will begin efforts to raise funds for additional scholarships and academic opportunities specifically for members of the Amie L. Mathy Center Boys & Girls Club.
“We want to be instrumental in creating opportunities for members of the Boys & Girls Clubs interested in pursuing a college degree and staying in the La Crosse area after high school,” Temple said.
