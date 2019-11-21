Viterbo University will offer a new and unique major beginning in the fall of 2020.
Ethics, culture and society is an interdisciplinary program combining courses from history, philosophy, art and more, with a focus on collaborative problem-solving for the common good.
Students in the major also participate in service learning, internships, research, study abroad and cultural immersion experiences.
“In some ways, the program is a create-your-own major,” said English professor Susan Cosby Ronnenberg, who chairs the new ethics, culture and society program. “The program culminates in an upper-level class in which students choose to research a current problem, preferably in the La Crosse area. They are tasked with coming up with means to address the problem through a real-world application related to our community.”
Course assignments are also connected to the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership series of speakers and its annual conference. The program is similar to a traditional liberal studies major, but with an increased emphasis on advocacy and social change.
“This major is perfect for people who want to work with others to solve problems and make the world a better place,” Cosby Ronnenberg said.
For more information about Vitebro’s Ethics, Culture, and Society major, visit www4.viterbo.edu/programs/ethics-culture-and-society.
