Viterbo announces plans to reopen in fall

Viterbo University announced Thursday it plans a return to campus in the fall and will implement safety measures to keep students and employees safe.
Viterbo, UW-La Crosse and Western Technical College released a joint announcement earlier this month stating plans to offer on-campus classes, with each working on more detailed plans.
The Viterbo plan, “Moving Forward @ Viterbo,” will continue to be refined and will be reviewed by health officials.
“The plan will be responsive to the situation and will continue to integrate new information and recommendations from health officials throughout the summer,” said Viterbo President Glena Temple.
Among the safety measures being planned:
- Classes will be held in rooms that allow for physical distancing. Most classes will have fewer than 30 students and no classes will have more than 50 students. More hybrid and online courses will be offered. Schedules will need to be adjusted to accommodate rescheduling courses to larger rooms.
- Masks will be required to be worn in all common spaces, including classrooms. Plexiglas shields will be installed across campus. Mandatory safety training will be required of all students and employees. Hand sanitizer will be widely available across campus. Physical distancing requirements will be clearly articulated.
- Protocols will be in place for COVID-19 testing and daily health monitoring requirements. Anyone exhibiting any symptoms will be required to stay.
Classes will begin Monday, Aug. 31, as originally scheduled. Viterbo officials will continually assess the situation at the university and in the region and will work with health officials to ensure the safety of students and employees. Keeping clinical and other hands-on experiences face-to-face will be prioritized if more courses need to shift to online due to the local situation.
Study abroad and most university sponsored travel have been cancelled for the fall semester. A decision regarding the spring semester study abroad will be made by Nov. 1.
In the residence halls:
- Residence hall population density will be reduced. Students may request a single room, with priority given to students who are at higher risk because of health reasons.
- Additional changes to policies and common spaces will be implemented to increase safety.
- Resident students will receive an email with additional information on Monday, June 29. Resident students will be required to confirm their plans and preferences by July 15.
For athletics:
- Fall sports athletes will receive notification of practice start dates from the athletics department or their coach directly.
- Most fall sports teams will begin practices on Aug. 15 or later, in keeping with NAIA directives. Strength and conditioning activities may start earlier.
- The fall sports seasons will have a reduced number of competitions from what was originally scheduled and additional modifications to promote safety will be implemented. This is also in keeping with NAIA guidance.
