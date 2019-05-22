Longtime community volunteers and supporters of higher education Annette Friedewald, Mary Ann Gschwind, FSPA, and Kent and Karen Handel are the recipients of the 2019 Viterbo University Saint John XXIII Award for Distinguished Service.
Friedewald, a volunteer for the La Crosse Catholic Charities Warming Center, Franciscan Hospitality House and Mobile Meals, demonstrates compassion by listening and showing that she cares in an effort to help each individual feel better, the university said.
Friedewald and her late husband, Marv, a longtime faculty member who created Viterbo’s business program, have also been generous with the university financially.
The couple has created scholarships for the business program and for the men’s and women’s basketball teams.
Gschwind has made a lasting impact in La Crosse through her distinguished career in education and through almost 40 years of community service, the university said.
A Viterbo alum who went on to chair the education department, she currently serves on several community boards and committees: the City Vision Foundation board, the Community Theatre board, the Chamber Chorale board, the Mayo Diabetes Advisory Committee and the Viterbo Ethics Advisory Committee.
Her past service includes 20 years as a member of the Viterbo board of trustees and 18 years as a board member with Catholic Charities of the La Crosse Diocese.
Kent and Karen Handel say it’s important for people to use their time, talents and financial resources to better their communities.
They have lived this mantra through volunteer service with numerous community organizations, including Aptiv (formerly Riverfront), Riverland Girl Scouts, the La Crosse County Historical Society, the La Crosse Club, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse, and Chileda.
Kent, the president and CEO of Trust Point, Inc., has worked to instill a culture of service within the company. Trust Point employees have registered 4,000 volunteer hours with 90 organizations in La Crosse, Eau Claire and the Twin Cities area.
Kent has also served as chair of the board of trustees at Viterbo University and Briar Cliff University.
The awards will be presented at a banquet and ceremony at Viterbo on Wednesday, June 19.
The Saint John XXIII Award is the highest non-academic award bestowed by Viterbo. Recipients are chosen for their contributions in one or more of the following categories: education, business, philanthropy, peace and justice, and religious life.
