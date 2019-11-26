Viterbo choirs to hold Christmas concerts Dec. 7, 8

The public is invited to kick off the Christmas season with Viterbo University choirs as they present “A Viterbo Christmas: Savior of the Nations, Come” Dec. 7 and 8 in the Fine Arts Center Main Theatre. There will be performances by the Viterbo Concert Choir, Rose Chorale and 9th Street Singers — all under the direction of Viterbo music professor Brett Robison. Also performing will be a professional orchestra and the Holmen High School Chorale under the direction of choir teacher Troy Larson.

The annual concert combines traditional and multicultural music with narration in telling the story of the birth of Christ.

“I think everyone will greatly enjoy the music of ‘A Viterbo Christmas,’” Robison said. “From familiar songs like ‘O Come, All Ye Faithful’ and ‘Hark! the Herald Angels Sing’ to traditional European carols, to the Christmas portion of ‘Handel’s Messiah,’ our outstanding singers will perform a wide variety of music.”

The performance is part of Viterbo’s Birth Star Season and is sponsored by WXOW-News 19.

The Dec. 7 performance is set for 7:30 p.m. while the Dec. 8 performance is set for 2 p.m. An Artists in Conversation discussion will be held before the first concert at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for main floor, $17 for lower balcony and $14 for upper balcony. To purchase tickets, contact the Viterbo box office at 608-796-3100 or visit www.viterbo.edu/tickets.