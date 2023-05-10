Four hundred-seven students, 265 undergraduate, 114 master’s degree, and 28 doctorate degree students, will be candidates for graduation at Viterbo University’s Spring Commencement Ceremony at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 13 at the La Crosse Center.

Tonya Wagner, vice president for academic affairs and institutional effectiveness, will serve as master of ceremonies. Lana Ann Yeakel, a nursing major from Mazeppa, Minn., will give the undergraduate student address and master of science in mental health counseling student John Pesch will deliver the graduate student address.

Viterbo President Rick Trietley will confer the degrees.

A baccalaureate Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in San Damiano Chapel on the Viterbo campus. Fr. Targonski will preside at the liturgy. The Nursing Pinning Ceremony will be at 6 p.m. Friday, May 12 in the Fine Arts Center Main Theatre. A sending and blessing ceremony will take place at 8:30 p.m. May 12 in Assisi Courtyard.

- Viterbo University