Viterbo concert series to continue Jan. 19

The 2019-20 Viterbo University Out-of-Our-Minds Chamber Music Series will continue at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, as pianist Mary Ellen Haupert and flutist Jonathan Borja perform “Defining Dates” in the Fine Arts Center Nola Starling Recital Hall.

The concert will include Emmanuel Pahud’s transcriptions of five songs by Gustav Mahler, Frank Martin’s “Ballade for Flute and Piano,” and a transcription of Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Sonata for Violin and Piano, Op. 24.” Borja is a professor of music at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, and Haupert is a professor of music at Viterbo University.

Both Borja and Haupert celebrate landmark birthdays this year, so in addition to marking anniversaries of each programmed composer, there will be birthday cake served at the reception after the concert.

All Out-of-Our-Minds Chamber Music Series events will be held in the Viterbo Fine Arts Center Nola Starling Recital Hall. The concerts are free, but freewill offerings will be accepted for the musicians.

The Out-of-Our Minds series is intended to increase the accessibility and exposure of high-quality classical music in the La Crosse area.