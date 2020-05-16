Viterbo faculty, students inishing semester working apart, learning together

Viterbo faculty and students turned remote-learning into an opportunity during the second half of the spring semester, whether it was by recording virtual opera scenes or practicing new telehealth techniques.
Like at colleges everywhere, classes were moved to an online format due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Faculty members had to quickly adapt to the new learning environment.
In associate professor Stephanie Thorson-Olesen’s psychology class, students would have normally been working in the department’s recording labs, fine-tuning their interviewing skills. Those mock counseling sessions instead took place via Zoom.
“My students were so impressive, they quickly learned how to use Zoom and recognized that this is good practice for tele-behavioral health, which is often done this way,” Thorson-Olesen said.
David Richardson, Viterbo music adjunct faculty member, took inspiration from virtual choirs he’d seen online to bring his class together.
“The concept involves the singers recording their voice part while listening to a master track on their headphones,” he said. “These videos are then synced together to create an ensemble appearing to be performing in real time.”
This resulted in a spectacular recording of a virtual opera scene from Mozart's Don Giovanni Act II Sextet that was a big hit with students and faculty.
“I used this same method to create polished virtual performances of our students singing with their piano accompaniments to be used not only in their lessons, but also for their final voice juries,” Richardson said.
Like many people, students stuck at home during the lockdown spent more time than usual streaming their favorite TV shows, which gave music theory professor Mary Ellen Haupert an idea.
“My students wrote pieces based on their favorite Netflix series theme song,” she said.
The lockdown had the potential to make it more difficult for students and faculty to maintain the connections that are such a key part of life in Viterbo’s tight-knit campus community. But, here too, faculty and students are working creatively to maintain those bonds.
As part of a graphics course, associate theatre professor Chad Kolbe has started a virtual discussion with students, where he asked them to post the good they have experienced during an otherwise difficult time.
“It helped the students have a sense of community and feeling that they are not alone in this,” Kolbe said. “I am not only trying to get the information to them dealing with the content of the class, I am also trying to help them navigate this situation.”
As the semester drew to a close, Viterbo personnel celebrated the accomplishments of its graduates with a day of Marking the Milestone Zoom events that featured many dressed in academic regalia and messages from faculty, fellow students and President Glena Temple.
Candidates had previously been mailed a “graduation kit” that included a letter from President Temple, a commencement brochure, academic regalia, an alumni pin and other items to mark the occasion.
