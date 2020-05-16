Viterbo faculty, students inishing semester working apart, learning together

“I used this same method to create polished virtual performances of our students singing with their piano accompaniments to be used not only in their lessons, but also for their final voice juries,” Richardson said.

Like many people, students stuck at home during the lockdown spent more time than usual streaming their favorite TV shows, which gave music theory professor Mary Ellen Haupert an idea.

“My students wrote pieces based on their favorite Netflix series theme song,” she said.

The lockdown had the potential to make it more difficult for students and faculty to maintain the connections that are such a key part of life in Viterbo’s tight-knit campus community. But, here too, faculty and students are working creatively to maintain those bonds.

As part of a graphics course, associate theatre professor Chad Kolbe has started a virtual discussion with students, where he asked them to post the good they have experienced during an otherwise difficult time.

“It helped the students have a sense of community and feeling that they are not alone in this,” Kolbe said. “I am not only trying to get the information to them dealing with the content of the class, I am also trying to help them navigate this situation.”