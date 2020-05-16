Viterbo graduate Damon Schmalzriedt celebrates four years of research, service and successes

"It is hard for anyone to not a feel a sense of grieving for the loss of an experience you had been looking forward to," Mayne says. "However, to his credit, Damon has continued to excel in his courses. Viterbo, like many other schools, has offered most of our courses for credit/no-credit instead of letter grades. With this change, you might expect the drive for a student to do their absolute best may diminish a bit. However, in my courses, Damon still recognizes the value of learning this material to take with him to the next steps, and has continued to work hard and self-motivate as he always has...Repeated success is certainly something he has made a habit of while at Viterbo."