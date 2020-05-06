Viterbo honors outstanding employees

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Matthew Bersagel Braley was named the 2020 Teacher of the Year at the annual Viterbo University Rose Awards ceremony.

The awards ceremony was held online this year. Bersagel Braley is a faculty member in ethics, culture, and society and director of the Honors Program.

“As our Honors director, he brings inspiration, humor, creativity and leadership to each student’s experience,” wrote a student who nominated him for the award. Another student wrote, “I will always be grateful to him for encouraging me to be vulnerable and step outside of my comfort zone to better myself and expand my knowledge.”

Cari Mathwig Ramseier, director of instructional support services, was named Employee of the Year.

“This has certainly been one of the most unusual academic years most of us have ever been a part of,” wrote a person who nominated her for the award. “In the middle of the chaos of a pandemic, she kept her cool and fearlessly showed up every day (and well into the evenings) to help faculty convert their classes to an online format. She rapidly deployed training sessions, online video help, countless tools, and provided so much good advice.”

Others honored at the Rose Awards were: