Viterbo honors outstanding employees

Matthew Bersagel Braley was named the 2020 Teacher of the Year at the annual Viterbo University Rose Awards ceremony.
The awards ceremony was held online this year. Bersagel Braley is a faculty member in ethics, culture, and society and director of the Honors Program.
“As our Honors director, he brings inspiration, humor, creativity and leadership to each student’s experience,” wrote a student who nominated him for the award. Another student wrote, “I will always be grateful to him for encouraging me to be vulnerable and step outside of my comfort zone to better myself and expand my knowledge.”
Cari Mathwig Ramseier, director of instructional support services, was named Employee of the Year.
“This has certainly been one of the most unusual academic years most of us have ever been a part of,” wrote a person who nominated her for the award. “In the middle of the chaos of a pandemic, she kept her cool and fearlessly showed up every day (and well into the evenings) to help faculty convert their classes to an online format. She rapidly deployed training sessions, online video help, countless tools, and provided so much good advice.”
Others honored at the Rose Awards were:
• Deb Daehn-Zellmer, social work, received the Sr. Helen Elsbernd Distinguished Service Award, which is presented to a person who has provided outstanding service to the university for more than 20 years, typically in more than one capacity.
• Chris Mayne, biology, was presented with the Alec Chiu Award, which is given for exceptional work in fostering and developing scholarly opportunities for both students and faculty.
• Residence life staff Raghad Al-Khazraji, Diana Burkee, Margy Frazier, and Laurie Schmidt received the Pax et Bonum Award, which is given in recognition of the demonstrating of the Franciscan values of service, respect, hospitality, stewardship, and joy throughout the Viterbo community.
• Melissa Growt, Academic Resource Center, was presented with the Outstanding Undergraduate Academic Advisor Award for her work with students.
• Receiving Servant Leader Awards for outstanding leadership were Colin Burns-Gilbert, student life; Jodi Reider, Center for Student Success; Anthony Slaby, communications; Carol Page, Iowa educational leadership; and Sierra Lyon, student.
• Receiving Outstanding Adjunct Professor Awards for their respective schools were Tara Lyons, College of Business, Performing Arts, and Leadership; Tiffany Lein, College of Nursing, Health, and Human Behavior; and Jim Ames, College of Education, Engineering, Letters, and Sciences.
• Retiring faculty members awarded Professor Emeritus status were Marlene Fisher, social work, sociology and criminal justice; Jo Ann Marson, business; Carol Klitzke, nutrition and dietetics; Lisa Schoenfielder, art; and Daniel Johnson-Wilmot, music.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!