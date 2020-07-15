Viterbo joins transfer agreement for tech students

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Students seeking to transfer credits from any of Wisconsin’s 16 technical colleges to Viterbo University will have a much easier time thanks to a new comprehensive agreement.

Viterbo is one of the private, nonprofit colleges and universities participating in the credit transfer agreement with the state’s Technical College System.

“Streamlining the process to transfer credits from a technical college to a four-year private college opens doors for more students to earn bachelor’s degrees in Wisconsin,” said Dr. Rolf Wegenke, president of the Wisconsin Association of Independent Colleges and Universities. “Our private colleges have longstanding relationships with the technical colleges, and this new agreement will make a difference as the state strives to increase the level of educational attainment and improve our position in the competitive knowledge economy.”

More than a dozen popular introductory courses are included in the agreement, such as chemistry, psychology and speech. Under the agreement, specified technical college credits will count toward requirements for a bachelor’s degree at Viterbo, provided the student earned a grade of “C” or better within the past 10 years. Technical college students must also meet the admissions requirements of Viterbo.