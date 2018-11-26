Viterbo University has hired Jim Salmo, a longtime college administrator with an extensive background in fundraising, to be its next vice president for advancement.
In a written announcement on Monday, President Glena Temple said Salmo was highly qualified to oversee fundraising, alumni relations and scholarship creation for Viterbo -- a position that has seen considerable turnover in recent years.
Salmo succeeds Wendell Snodgrass, who resigned in August after three years in the role.
“He brings a wealth of experience in fundraising through appointments at both public and private institutions and from involvement in professional organizations,” Temple said of Salmo. “I look forward to introducing Jim to our alumni, friends and benefactors in the months ahead.”
Salmo, 59, is the current vice chancellor for development and alumni relations at Southern Illinois University, where he also leads the school foundation. His three-decade career in higher education and advancement has brought him to colleges across the country -- both big and small, public and private.
Still, Salmo described Viterbo as a special place, saying the university’s core values “resonate deeply with me.”
“Just the school itself .. you see the faculty and staff working together, you see the sisters and the significant role they play in the culture,” Salmo said. “This is a place that not only makes you think that things are happening, that things are going well -- but makes you feel it, too. It gets to your heart and soul.”
Salmo said he would work to uphold Viterbo’s already strong arts, nursing and business programs, and look for additional ways the university can partner with the community.
He also shared a glowing first impression of Temple, who became the university’s ninth president in August 2016.
“The president really has a vision and a type of personality where she wants to be a partner with the person in this position,” he said. “She wants to work together so we can move not only the university forward, but move the community forward with us. That’s really attractive for a candidate, to have that kind of relationship.”
A native of St. Louis, Salmo holds a bachelor's degree in theater from St. Louis University and a master's degree in media and communication from Webster University.
He has completed several professional development programs, including those offered by the Harvard Graduate School of Education and the Big Ten Fundraising Institute.
When he officially starts in January, Salmo will become Viterbo’s third vice president for advancement in the past four years.
