Viterbo nurses at heart of COVID-19 battle

Proning means patients, who normally would lie on their back, are lying on their stomachs instead. When patients lie on their back, their heart applies pressure on the back of their lungs. By lying on their front, some of that pressure is relieved, which allows patients suffering from respiratory issues associated with COVID-19 to breathe a little easier.

Swanson said her Viterbo education, including the values she learned that go beyond her medical training, has prepared her well for the situation she’s facing.

“Not only did I learn the knowledge and skills necessary to take care of sick patients, I learned empathy, compassion, stewardship, servant leadership and many more values that are a central part of my nursing practice today,” she said. “I’m so happy I chose Viterbo for my nursing degree.”

In Wisconsin, 2019 graduate Courtney Wahl had just received her Registered Nurse license when talk of COVID-19 began to spread. But the full scale of the crisis that was to come was not yet known.

“Just like everyone else, we had no idea how serious the COVID-19 was,” she recalled. “I never imagined at the start of my nursing career I would be dealing with a pandemic.”