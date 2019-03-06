An interview project meant to connect Viterbo University Spanish students with La Crosse area Hispanics did that and a lot more.
“When one of our students went to meet with their interviewee, they realized they were family,” said Jesus Jambrina, who teaches Spanish at Viterbo and oversees the Latina/o Voices project. “The interviewee was talking about being Puerto Rican, and the student said, ‘I’m Puerto Rican, too.’ They found out that they were from the same area and that they also shared some relatives.”
Students in Jambrina’s upper-level Hispanic histories and cultures course recorded interviews with five area Hispanics during the fall semester — a rare opportunity for the class to dive deeper than their textbooks.
They asked their interview subjects, most of whom have lived here for decades, all sorts of things.
What brought you to La Crosse?
What adjustments did you have to make?
What is your life like now?
Jambrina said the interviews drifted into politics and other complicated territory, with students asking their subjects how they feel about immigration and what they think about local resources for Hispanics and immigrants in general.
It was an especially valuable experience, Jambrina said, for students who cannot afford to visit Spanish-speaking countries through study abroad and other programs.
“When students are taking Spanish classes, they’re in the classroom most of the time,” he said. “In a way, this is making it real and alive for them. They’re able to put in practice the language skills they’re learning and, at the same time, have a sense of what life is like for Hispanics in the area.”
Jambrina hopes to replicate the project with future classes, he said, and he’s working with the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse’s oral history program to archive the first five interviews.
The class has also arranged an open house, set for 3 p.m. 18 in Room 123 of the Brophy Center, that the public is invited to attend. They’ll be showing one of the interviews, Jambrina said, and discussing ways the broader community can get involved.
“The Hispanic community around La Crosse has really grown in the last 10 or 15 years — in places like Cashton, Sparta, Arcadia and Trempealeau,” Jambrina said. “This is just one way to make those connections and build those relationships.”
