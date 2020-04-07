Viterbo residence hall to temporarily house La Crosse area health care workers

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Local hospital employees, police, fire department and EMS workers who have not been diagnosed with COVID-19 will be able to stay in Viterbo’s Bonaventure Hall . There will be no students living in the building.

“Viterbo University is honored to support our community partners as we continue to confront the many challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic,” said Rick Trietley, vice president for student affairs at Viterbo University. “The founders of our university, the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, have set an inspirational example of meeting the needs of society for more than 130 years, and we will do our part in keeping with this spirit and proud tradition.”