Serving as a bell ringer for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign was a great way for Viterbo University student Therese Dehnert and others to ring in the holiday season.
“I really like giving back to the community and you get a chance to get to know your ringing partner pretty well,” said Dehnert, a sophomore nutrition and dietetics major from Apple Valley, Minn., who regularly participates in the university’s Service Saturdays program.
Dehnert was one of approximately 150 Viterbo students and employees who served as bell ringers in two-hour shifts from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 15 locations in the greater La Crosse area as part of the university’s Viterbo Rings service event Nov. 17. Dehnert, who is a member of Viterbo’s Honors Program, rang bells at the Shopko in Onalaska. She was also the site’s organizer.
The figures for this year’s event aren’t available yet, but Viterbo Rings participants collected over $5,000 each of the last two years since the program began.
“The number of participants has been great, especially this early in the holiday season,” said Colin Burns-Gilbert, Viterbo’s integrated learning and programs coordinator who heads Viterbo Rings and the university’s other Service Saturdays events. “We’re able to fill every spot all day long. It’s a great way for us to help others and for our students to get connected in the community.”
