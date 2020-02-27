Viterbo's VOICE program to host two community events

A Viterbo program working to end opioid abuse in the La Crosse area is hosting two community events next month.

VOICE — Viterbo’s new Vital Opioid Instruction through Community-based Experiential initiative — will host a town hall on March 12 and a daylong educational summit on March 13.

The town hall, which will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in Viterbo’s School of Nursing building, will focus on Wisconsin’s policy of terminating Medicaid benefits for jail inmates, and how it is related to the opioid crisis.

To register, visit www.viterbo.edu/voice-town-hall.

The summit, which will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the nursing building, is being held in partnership with La Crosse’s Alliance to HEAL. Topics will include new approaches to pain management, identification of risk factors, trauma-informed care and coordinated community response to the opioid crisis.

To register, visit www.viterbo.edu/voice-summit.

The VOICE program is supported by a three-year, $741,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Debra Murray, director of counselor education at Viterbo, is directing the program.

Both the town hall and the summit are free and open to the public. Continuing education credits are available.