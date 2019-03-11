Viterbo University has received a $23,000 grant from the Otto Bremer Trust to support its Community Assessment, Resources and Intervention through Nursing Guidance initiative.
CARING is a longstanding nurse-managed health clinic at the La Crosse Salvation Army. It is staffed by faculty and undergraduate students in Viterbo’s nursing program, and by public health nurses from the La Crosse County Health Department.
The grant supports a range of services that CARING provides to vulnerable populations, including advocacy, preventative health education, health screenings and referrals to health-care providers.
To date, CARING has provided health services and wellness education to nearly 9,500 clients.
“CARING is an important experience for nursing students in which they learn alongside experienced faculty and public health nurses to serve the needs of vulnerable populations,” said Martha Scheckel, dean of Viterbo’s College of Nursing, Health and Human Behavior. “In this way, CARING is mutually beneficial.”
The Otto Bremer Trust, based in St. Paul, is a private charitable trust established in 1944 by banker and philanthropist Otto Bremer. Since its inception, the trust has invested more than $600 million in organizations throughout Minnesota, North Dakota and western Wisconsin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.