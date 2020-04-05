Viterbo student volunteers to keep New Horizons running

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Val Rosborough found a new home for her passion for helping people suffering from domestic abuse.

Rosborough, a junior biopsychology major at Viterbo University, moved into the New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Center in La Crosse, knowing she would not be able to leave until the COVID-19 pandemic quarantine was over.

New Horizons is the only shelter of its kind within a 65-mile radius.

Most of the domestic violence shelters in Wisconsin have closed, and New Horizons officials were facing the prospect because it was impossible to guarantee the safety of residents and staff.

To the rescue were Rosborough and three other women who volunteered to move into the shelter to care for the residents.

“When my supervisor initially asked me if I would be willing to come into the shelter, I didn’t hesitate to volunteer,” Rosborough said. “It was an easy choice for me since, unlike my co-workers who have people at home who depend on them, the only responsibility I have at home is my cat, who came with me to stay in the shelter. New Horizons has become somewhat of a second home to me (now more literally than figuratively) and this was a way for me to help in a meaningful way.”