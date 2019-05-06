More than 400 students will be candidates for graduation at Viterbo University’s spring commencement at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the La Crosse Center.
This year’s graduating class includes 308 undergraduate students, 87 master’s students and 13 doctoral students.
Tracy Stewart, vice president for academic affairs, will serve as the master of ceremonies. Allison Stoeffler, a community medical dietetics student from La Crescent, will give the undergraduate address, while business administration student Sulaimon Adewale will give the graduate address.
Receiving the title of professor emeritus are Alida Herling, who taught nutrition and dietetics, and David Waters, who taught business.
A baccalaureate Mass will be held the morning of the ceremony, at 10 a.m. in Viterbo’s San Damiano Chapel.
The bachelor of science nursing program pinning ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, May 10, in Viterbo’s Fine Arts Center Main Theatre.
The bachelor of science completion program pinning ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 11, in Viterbo’s Fine Arts Center Nola Starling Recital Hall.
