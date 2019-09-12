Viterbo University will honor eight alumni at its annual Distinguished Alumni Awards ceremony and reception, which will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the D.B. and Marge Reinhart Center, Room 134.
Mary (Fitzpatrick) Marshall, who earned a master's degree in servant leadership in 2014, will be honored with the Spirit of Francis Award. Marshall was the longtime emergency services director for Catholic Charities, working locally and nationally to help people who are homeless or who have been affected by disasters.
Sandra Hoeser, who earned a bachelor’s degree in education in 1969, will be honored with the Service to the University Award. Since moving back to the La Crosse area six years ago, Hoeser has been an almost constant volunteer presence at Viterbo events, in addition to being involved in many other volunteer events locally.
Viterbo’s alumni award tradition, which dates back to 1967, was changed this year, so that each of the university’s three colleges can honor two alumni.
This year’s honorees are:
College of Business, Performing Arts and Leadership
- Professional Development Award: Ann Boland, vice president of IT infrastructure for Ingersoll Rand, class of 1994 (MBA in 2010).
- Rising Professional Award: Evan Dreger, marketing manager for the Milwaukee Bucks, class of 2015.
College of Education, Engineering, Letters, and Sciences
- Professional Development Award: Melissa “Missy” (Glenna) Naylor, physician assistant at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, class of 2008.
- Rising Professional Award: Jessica Brozek, audit delivery territory manager for North America for NSF International, class of 2009.
College of Nursing, Health, and Human Behavior
- Professional Development Award: Ana Eugenia Marin, relief program coordinator and social activist in El Salvador, class of 1977.
- Rising Professional Award: Morgan (Welte) Stidham, lead clinical dietitian at Appalachian Regional Healthcare in Hazard, Ky., class of 2015.
People wishing to attend the ceremony and reception are asked to register by Oct. 3 online at http://www4.viterbo.edu/events/distinguished-alumni-awards-presentation.
