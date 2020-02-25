Viterbo to host 'An evening with Teddy Roosevelt'

The world’s premier Theodore Roosevelt repriser will bring the former president to life during a presentation at Viterbo University on March 3.

Joe Wiegand, an actor and historian who has portrayed Roosevelt for more than a decade, will present “An Evening with Teddy Roosevelt” at 7 p.m. in Viterbo’s Fine Arts Center Main Theatre.

Wiegand has appeared on the History Channel, served as a model for a Roosevelt sculpture at the American Museum of Natural History, and performed at hundreds of locations across the country, including the White House.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

His presentation is just part of the local festivities planned around Leopold Day, which honors author, conservationist and Wisconsin native Aldo Leopold.

On 10 a.m. March 7, Craig Thompson of the Wisconsin DNR will present “Birder in Chief: Teddy Roosevelt’s Bird Conservation Legacy” at the Brice Prairie Visitor Center.

Immediately after Thompson’s presentation, UW-La Crosse professor Kelly Sultzbach will lead a walk that will include readings from Leopold, Roosevelt and other writers who tackled environmental themes.

WisCorp will offer activities and crafts for children.