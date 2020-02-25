Viterbo to offer new social work degree completion program
Viterbo to offer new social work degree completion program

Viterbo University will offer a bachelor degree completion program in social work beginning in the fall.

The program is designed for people who have an associate degree in human services or a related field, and who want to earn a bachelor of science degree in social work within two years.

Classes will have a blended format — some online and some on campus in the evening — suited for many working professionals.

“Earning a bachelor’s degree and becoming a credentialed social worker opens up great career opportunities,” said Jennifer Anderson-Meger, director of the Viterbo social work program. “Social work is a very holistic profession, and social workers are needed in medical settings, community-based services for the elderly, and disabilities, mental health, substance abuse, and child/family programs.”

Students in the degree completion program will remain together in a cohort model throughout their studies. Afterward, they’ll have favorable odds for landing a job.

Viterbo graduates with a degree in social work have a 100% placement rate in the workforce or graduate school, according to the university.

Students considering a bachelor’s degree in social work can also enroll in Viterbo’s traditional daytime undergraduate program.

For more information about Viterbo’s social work bachelor’s degree completion program, visit https://www.viterbo.edu/programs/social-work-degree-completion.

