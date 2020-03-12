Viterbo to suspend face-to-face classes, cancel arts events in response to COVID-19

Viterbo University announced Thursday it will suspend face-to-face classes next week and take other measures to reduce the risk of COVID-19.

In the wake of recommendations earlier Thursday by Gov. Tony Evers, Viterbo President Glena Temple announced:

• Traditional face to face classes are suspended March 16–20 and will begin Monday, March 23 in an online format through April 8. (April 9–13 is Easter break for students). We will re-evaluate the situation in early April about resuming face-to-face classes on April 14. Students have been emailed with specific academic information.

• Second-half bachelor completion online courses scheduled to begin Monday, March 16, or other graduate or undergraduate online courses currently underway have not been suspended and will be held as scheduled.

• International travel, including study abroad trips, are suspended until May 31.

• Athletic events, competitions and practices are suspended beginning immediately (with the exception of those teams finishing their spring break travel) through April 8. The remainder of the season will be evaluated at a later date.

• All Fine Arts Center events are canceled from March 16 through April 8.