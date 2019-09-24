Viterbo University and Tuscia University in Viterbo, Italy, have formed an exchange partnership that will allow students at either university to spend a semester or an academic year at the other for the cost of tuition.
“We are excited to offer this new exchange program, which will add to our outstanding portfolio of study abroad programs while providing the opportunity for our students to further explore Viterbo’s Franciscan heritage in a location very important to Franciscan history,” said Brianna Rice, Viterbo’s coordinator of study abroad.
Viterbo, Italy, was the home of St. Rose of Viterbo in the early 1200s. She was a follower of St. Francis of Assisi and the namesake of the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration’s St. Rose Convent.
While at Tuscia University, Viterbo students can study the Italian language, arts and humanities, Italian history and culture, and Italian cuisine. The program is open to both undergraduate and graduate students.
A group of Viterbo faculty and staff visited Tuscia University in 2018 to discuss the development of the exchange program. The official agreement was signed by Viterbo President Glena Temple and Tuscia University Rector Professor Alessandro Ruggieri in August.
“The partnership with the University of Tuscia in Viterbo, Italy, will provide wonderful educational opportunities for our students and faculty in another culture,” Temple said. “Traditional undergraduate students will be able to spend the semester abroad for little additional cost, reducing one of the major barriers to a study abroad opportunity for our students. I look forward to additional cooperative agreements with the city.”
