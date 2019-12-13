Viterbo University grad hopes to break down language barriers

Sophia Woychik was volunteering in a classroom, working with students who spoke little to no English, when she made a promise to herself.
“I was seeing students who were fluent in Spanish but couldn’t connect with the teacher, who only spoke English,” said Woychik, an Independence High School graduate and a Spanish education major at Viterbo University.
“I told myself that I would be a teacher,” she said, “but I wouldn’t let a language barrier get in the way of me reaching my students.”
Woychik is now fluent in Spanish, and set to become the high school Spanish teacher and K-12 English language learner coordinator in the School District of Alma Center-Humbird-Merrillan.
She is also one of nearly 200 students who will receive a degree at Viterbo’s winter commencement Saturday.
“It’s a lot of mixed emotions for me,” Woychik said of graduating. “I’m excited to go to Alma Center and have my own classroom, which is something I’ve always wanted. But Viterbo has been a great place for me, and I met a lot of great people that I’m going to miss.”
A career in education is a natural fit for Woychik, whose mom is a school administrator.
And a career in Spanish-English education makes a lot of sense, too, she said, since many districts in rural western Wisconsin have a large Hispanic population.
“Especially in this area,” she said, “Spanish is growing in popularity, and more people are learning to speak it.”
Woychik didn’t just learn Spanish from books and videos. She took two trips to Spain, each lasting a few months, which exposed her to different aspects of the culture, and to different parts of herself.
“People in Spain are very direct -- very nice, but they will tell you how they feel right in the moment,” she said. “Where we come from, we don’t always say what we feel, especially if we don’t know the person well.
“My first trip to Spain was also the first time I was away from my family,” she said. “There was definitely homesickness, especially over Thanksgiving, when I knew everyone was together. There were a lot of low moments, but it made me appreciate my family even more, and I showed myself that I could get through it.”
When she starts in Alma Center next month, Woychik hopes to build the same kind of positive relationships that she built with students in Spain.
During her second trip to the country, this past summer, she spent time at a summer camp for Spanish-speaking children with autism.
“I really enjoy sharing my thoughts about learning with other kids,” she said. “Growing up, it’s a routine to go to school every day. I want my students to enjoy going to school and enjoy learning the same way I do.”
Commencement can be a source of nerves for students who have concerns about leaving the structure of college and entering the professional world.
While Woychik no longer has to worry about landing a job, her mind will be plenty busy when she dons her cap and gown. She was tapped to be the student commencement speaker.
“I’m very excited and honored to be chosen to speak, but I’m also a little nervous, because I’m worried I’ll cry,” she said. “I do plan on throwing a little Spanish in there.”