Viterbo University grad hopes to break down language barriers

“Especially in this area,” she said, “Spanish is growing in popularity, and more people are learning to speak it.”

Woychik didn’t just learn Spanish from books and videos. She took two trips to Spain, each lasting a few months, which exposed her to different aspects of the culture, and to different parts of herself.

“People in Spain are very direct -- very nice, but they will tell you how they feel right in the moment,” she said. “Where we come from, we don’t always say what we feel, especially if we don’t know the person well.

“My first trip to Spain was also the first time I was away from my family,” she said. “There was definitely homesickness, especially over Thanksgiving, when I knew everyone was together. There were a lot of low moments, but it made me appreciate my family even more, and I showed myself that I could get through it.”

When she starts in Alma Center next month, Woychik hopes to build the same kind of positive relationships that she built with students in Spain.

During her second trip to the country, this past summer, she spent time at a summer camp for Spanish-speaking children with autism.