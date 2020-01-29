Viterbo, Western joint admission deadline is March 1

Students hoping to gain joint admission to Viterbo University and Western Technical College next school year have one more month to apply.

Viterbo and Western in announced in December a new co-admission agreement, which allows students to more easily transfer from one college to the other and gives them access to resources at both institutions.

Those who wish to enroll for fall 2020 or spring 2021 must do so by March 1. To learn more or apply, visit www.viterbo.edu/western.

“We are very excited to further our outstanding relationship with Western Technical College and create more opportunities for students,” Viterbo President Glena Temple said. “The co-admission model will provide a scholarship, credit transfer assurance and access to resources at Viterbo while participating students are still at Western. We have 48 articulation agreements already, but this co-admission model simplifies the transfer process for students and makes the transition seamless.”

Added Western President Roger Stanford: “Western and Viterbo continue to expand our outstanding partnerships, which is a win-win for us and our students. Students are getting on the right path quickly, providing a guaranteed pathway for students which builds community, eases the transition, and focuses on the student experience.”