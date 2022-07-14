WATCH NOW: 'Another century for another family': Build and Bike group renovates 170-year-old La Crosse home

After biking halfway across the country, a group of around 20 young adults stopped in La Crosse on Thursday to help Habitat for Humanity build a home for a local woman and her two children.

Since 2003, Bike and Build has raised more than $6.6 million through service-oriented cycling trips to increase awareness around affordable housing. In coordination with Habitat for Humanity La Crosse staff and volunteers, the group installed siding on a home located on Sixth Street South, in addition to other tasks.

This stop in La Crosse marks the Bike and Build group's halfway point in their 4,167 mile journey across the United States. The group started in Vermont around a month ago and will end in Washington later this summer.

Sometimes biking more than 60 miles a day, the group stops at different locations to assist in home renovation projects. Bike and Build last stopped in La Crosse in 2016.

Sakia Kuehl, who is originally from Oregon and part of the Bike and Build group, said she always wanted to do a cross-country bike trip. In addition to bonding with her fellow team members, Kuehl said she enjoys meeting new people in different towns around the United States.

"I like the service aspect and the ability to connect with the communities," Kuehl. "I feel like it just makes it a more meaningful experience to see the country like this."

Andrea Baum will eventually purchase the house being renovated by Habitat for Humanity in La Crosse, and it will become home for herself and her two children. Baum currently lives an apartment that poses some health and safety risks for her and her children.

"I never really had a home that I could just grow up in and live there my whole life or anything that; I moved around a lot and never really had that kind of family aspect," Baum said. "But I'm really excited to give that to (my children). I've been waiting their whole life for this."

The path to homeownership has not been straightforward, Baum said.

"I've always wanted to own my own home," Baum said. "But I've never had the means to actually own it. Interest and a down payment is hard, even at 32 years old."

The Sixth Street house is one of the oldest in the area, at around 170 years old, according to Curtis Miller, the construction supervisor on the site. Some of the original woodwork pieces are still visible within the house's foundation.

"It's fun to work on one of the older homes in the La Crosse so it will now have another century to go for another family," Miller said.

They are aiming to maintain the structural integrity and character of the home, while updating the inside and outside. Major construction on the home began earlier this spring and will likely continue to the late fall, Miller said.

Miller said giving back to the community by providing safe and secure places to live is an important service. The hope is that groups who help along the way, like Bike and Build, can have fun at the same time.

"These kids are going to enjoy the day," Miller said. "Not only learning some new skills and feeling like they've accomplished something, but they're going to have fun doing it."