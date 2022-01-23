WATCH NOW: Extra Effort Brookwood student pushes aside learning disability to excel in academics.

ONTARIO — To talk with Derek Erdman, or read his high school transcript, it’s hard to fathom he was ever diagnosed with a learning disability.

But as an elementary school student in the Brookwood School District, Erdman struggled to process information.

“I would study and then forget stuff,” he recalled.

As a Brookwood High School senior, Erdman’s retention challenges are a thing of the past. Instead, he’s a student with a 3.59 grade-point average, and his determination to excel academically has earned him a La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Award.

Erdman’s challenges date back before kindergarten, when he began speech therapy as a 4-year-old. By second grade, concerns for his auditory processing were noted, and by fifth grade his teachers were noticing processing deficits that triggered difficulties with comprehension.

Brookwood counselor Cindy Springborn said Erdman was unique in struggling to visualize stories and not being able to see “pictures in his head” when reading.

Despite his academic challenges, Erdman never used the excuse that he was just bad at school. He saw what his older brother and younger sister could achieve in class and used them as motivators.

“I didn’t want to be the dumb one,” he said.

Springborn said Erdman drove himself even though his parents were accepting of his grades as long as he tried his best.

“Derek always had high expectations for himself,” Springborn said. “He felt like C’s were not good enough. He always felt he had to do better.”

Erdman, who lives in rural Wilton, said he turned the corner in eighth grade after adjusting his study habits. He also spent considerably more time talking to his teachers. One of them, Heidi Quella, was particularly helpful.

“I wasn’t asking questions a lot, but then I starting asking a lot more,” he said. “In junior high, I had a different eighth hour, and I would go to Ms. Quella’s and get extra help, and that helped me out a lot with tests and how to study and remember stuff.”

With the guidance of Quella, Erdman ditched the common practice of cramming the night before a test.

“The tests were my main problem,” he said. “I would study every night, and I would come to the test and draw a blank on stuff. Now, I study a few days more before instead of cramming it all together.”

His ability to comprehend and retain material is useful both inside and outside the classroom. As a starting right tackle for the Brookwood football team, he had to memorize a playbook with more than 30 plays while also playing on the defensive line.

Erdman also plays basketball and baseball and is a member of the school’s Diversity Club and Letter Club.

In the classroom, Erdman has discovered that math is his favorite subject.

“I like math classes the most,” he said. “I really like working with numbers. It just clicks.”

Erdman is the son of Sarah Culpitt and Hank Erdman. They divorced when he was in elementary school. While the breakup was a challenge for Erdman, he and Springborn agree that his parents have been a model for handling a divorce.

“Derek has had exceptional support from his parents,” Springborn said. “His parents are wonderful people. They are an excellent example of co-parenting and putting their children’s needs first.”

After graduation, Erdman plans to attend college (UW-Eau Claire, UW-River Falls or UW-Whitewater) and put his math abilities to work by pursuing an accounting degree.

He looks forward to his college experience but said his main priority will be the classroom.

“I want to explore and meet new friends, but I want to focus on getting good grades,” he said.

After graduation, Erdman wants to pursue his career in a bigger city, but he’ll leave Brookwood High School with positive memories.

“I really like going to a smaller school,” he said. “My friends have been awesome, and I’ve had some amazing teachers to help me out.”

Erdman has advice for anyone struggling with their grades.

“Ask a lot of questions and get help from your teachers,” he said. “Keep pushing, don’t give up and get all of your assignments done.”

