WATCH NOW: Extra Effort: Onalaska Luther teen triumphs over twin challenges

Kirsch was determined to meet the challenge of recovery, which included missed classes due to follow-up appointments and a light panel that fell on her head a few weeks after the surgery and forced doctors to restitch.

“I was really far behind when I came back, but I guess it made me re-prioritize all my classes and figure out how to do it all,” she said.

Luke Rosenbaum, who taught Kirsch in two math classes and has known her since her freshman year, said Kirsch didn’t flinch from her medical condition.

“She dove into learning about it,” Rosenbaum said. “She would show me scans from her doctor’s appointments ... and tell me everything about her brain and all the new terms she had learned. She took it as a learning experience.”

Kirsch says doctors have been able to effectively manage her hydrocephalus during the past two years. She said the condition has blocked her sense of smell, but she’s grateful the surgery was “non-invasive” and that her recent brain scans have been encouraging.

“I have to stay monitored because it could close up at any time, but right now it seems to be good,” she said.

