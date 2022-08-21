WATCH NOW: Finding Home: Students in La Crosse Schools experiencing 'hidden homelessness'

While the city of La Crosse faces housing issues and an increase in unsheltered residents, students and their families are experiencing unique forms of homelessness.

Like most things, the pandemic has exacerbated the issue of students experiencing homelessness. But they are also a group that often goes unnoticed.

“I think sometimes we just think about the people we see out on the streets, or in the park. I think it’s a different conversation when kids are involved,” said La Crosse Schools community services coordinator Alicia Place, who also acts as the district’s homeless liaison.

To date, dozens of students are experiencing homelessness in the School District of La Crosse, creating barriers to their education and adding another layer to the complex issue for the city.

This story is part of the weekly Finding Home series, which dissects the growing issue of homelessness in La Crosse and tells the stories of the community members who are experiencing it.

‘We just want them to come to school’

This will be Place’s fifth year in her role as community services coordinator, which encompasses a wide range of social service support to students and families in the school district. She’s been with the district for 18 years and was previously a school social worker.

Part of her role is specifically targeted towards students without housing as the district’s homeless liaison, something all school districts are required by law to have.

Before the school year even begins, Place is working with community partners to make sure students and families have the information they need if they’re experiencing homelessness. This means reaching out to hotels, laundromats, shelters, food pantries and youth-serving organizations such as the Boys and Girls Club and YMCA.

Place also checks in with families who are known to be homeless or ones that are newly experiencing housing instability. She makes sure students are enrolled and have transportation to school, and she attends community meetings on homelessness to make sure there is a “voice at the table for students and families.”

A big piece of her work involves the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act, which was passed federally in 1987 and was reauthorized in 2015.

In addition to requiring school districts to have a designated staff member as a homeless liaison, this piece of legislation ensures specific rights for students experiencing homelessness, and Place works to make sure these are well-known by families.

Specifically, students experiencing homelessness have a right to immediately enroll in school, even if they don’t have proof of address, their birth certificate, proof of immunizations and other records.

“We just want them to come to school,” Place said.

The students also have a right to stay at their school of origin, even if they’re staying in another school district while homeless. This is particularly unique for La Crosse, which is just a bridge away from Minnesota, meaning a homeless student who may be staying with a family member in La Crescent can still attend school in La Crosse.

Other things like free meals, some free transportation and waived fees for things like field trips and computer insurance, are also included in the McKinney-Vento Act.

McKinney-Vento defines homelessness as a student who is staying in a shelter, hotel or motel, campground, are doubling up with family members, or are without fixed, regular and adequate housing at night, a definition that is broader than other agencies and programs.

The numbers

The number of students experiencing homelessness in La Crosse Schools has climbed slightly because of COVID, Place said, but has largely stayed steady between 130 and 180 students each school year.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, between 2005 and 2020, the amount of students experiencing homelessness around the state has steadily climbed from 7,864 to 17,179. This trend has also been felt in La Crosse and in surrounding school districts.

In the 2021-22 school year, La Crosse had 162 students who were homeless, and in the 2020-21 school year, there were 127. These numbers are nearly triple than they were in 2003-04, when there were only 49 students.

“I think people are surprised to hear that number. That’s a lot of students,” Place said.

Comparatively, in 2020-21, 2% of La Crosse’s students were experiencing homelessness, while 0.6% of Onalaska students and 0.9% of both Holmen and West Salem students were homeless.

Most of these numbers are self reported, and the school district has to rely on parents and students telling staff that they’re experiencing homelessness. Place said because of this, there likely is a level of under reporting, though she emphasized that this information is “highly confidential.” The fact that a student may be homeless is only shared with staff who need to know or who the family wants to know.

Place said that in 2020-21, the numbers were likely under reported especially because of the pandemic. Not only were more people experiencing housing issues at the height of COVID, at the time, many were learning virtually, making it hard for staff to pick up on indicators that someone may be homeless.

Most of the students that are experiencing homelessness are staying in hotels and motels or “doubling up,” meaning they are staying with family or friends. In 2020-21, 74 students were doubled up, 18 were staying in hotels, and 33 were in a shelter or transitional housing. Two were completely unsheltered.

“I think that’s hidden homelessness. Because people don’t always realize that it’s still a very stressful situation, and sometimes an unsafe situation,” Place said. “Not always, but it can be, to be doubled up or in a hotel or a motel.”

A good majority of students experiencing homelessness are experiencing it chronically, too, Place said. She said evictions and inadequate housing with mold or pests often lead to families losing their housing.

“We certainly have situational, but it seems like in the last couple of years, with COVID especially, it’s a little bit more chronic because finding housing is just super difficult in the community,” Place said.

One alarming trend, according to Place, is the increasing number of students who are unaccompanied homeless, meaning they’re not with a parent or guardian.

Most of these students are in high school and middle school, and often this is because they have conflict in their home so they leave and couch surf with friends and family, or if they’re 17 they can stay in a shelter.

Last year, there were 27 La Crosse students who were unaccompanied and homeless, Place said.

Having students without housing or guardianship is concerning in part because it can essentially “disenfranchise” students from their family, leaving them without access to medical records or a parent’s signature for a work permit.

“We have high schoolers who need medication and don’t have parents who can help with that,” Place said.

Place emphasized that it’s not always the case that parents won’t or aren’t willing to support, but that they’re unable to for any number of reasons.

And when you’re a student who is facing homelessness or unstable housing, your education can often be placed on the back burner.

“When your housing is unstable or you’re not sure where you’re going to be the next night or the same night, that really can impact a kiddos ability to focus, pay attention, be in class and sometimes even feel like school is important,” Place said.

She said, “You’re so worried about your family, your parents, are the bills going to be paid, where are we going to stay. It’s kind of hard to see how important it is to be in school, and listening to the teacher and being with your friends.”

No bootstraps

Homeless liaisons like Place and other organizations in the community are trying to bridge the gaps that students experiencing homelessness face.

The school district closely monitors attendance and graduation rates so that they can intervene quickly when they notice a student falling behind.

The district also works with the Great Rivers HUB the YMCA and other community groups that work specifically with families and students to combat homelessness and housing instability, but also work with the students to advocate for their academic needs.

The high schools also partner with the Boys and Girls Club for its Be Great, Graduate program, which helps students reach the graduation finish line.

There are also programs in the community that try to directly bridge the housing gap for students. The Family and Children’s Center host home program has created a network of host families in the community where students and children experiencing homelessness can stay, and Place said they are currently looking for more host families.

Despite these existing tools, more is needed.

“The whole community is struggling with: There’s just not enough,” Place said, saying there’s not enough affordable and supportive housing, or mental health and substance abuse support in the area.

But the solutions are complex because homelessness is not a simple issue, Place said, and the specific issue of homelessness in students and families is no exception.

“Homelessness is a symptom of so many other things happening that I think that’s a huge barrier,” Place said.

“I think our community is really starting to pull together to try and tackle this in a unified way, which I think is really helpful. But it’s not going to be a one-size-fits-all solution, because every situation is so individualized,” she said.

Bringing awareness to the issue and the fragility of housing, especially when it comes to students and families, is an important first step, Place said.

“Sometimes you hear, ‘Well if they would just pull themselves up by their bootstraps.’ And sometimes people do not have boot straps to pull up,” Place said. She said being more open-minded and empathetic can be helpful.

“I think it’s just important for people to know it’s not always because families just aren’t trying, you know?” Place said. “There’s just so many factors that play a role, and sometimes it takes one broken down car or one missed paycheck and things start to fall apart.”