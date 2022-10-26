In 2018, Holmen School District voters approved a $23.5 million referendum to expand and remodel Holmen High School.

Next on the list are improvements for the district's K-8 buildings.

The Holmen School Board is asking voters Nov. 8 to approve renovations and mechanical upgrades to Holmen Middle School and Viking and Evergreen elementary schools. The $74.5 million proposal covers a wide array of needs at the three buildings, ranging from renovated classrooms to improved parking and traffic flow.

Superintendent Kristin Mueller said the project focuses on the day-to-day basics needed to operate a school.

"Cabinets, cubbies, lockers, door replacement, kitchen equipment updates," were among the items listed by Mueller. "We have quite a bit of needs within the district. We knew it was a large list."

Mueller said the school board hired a consultant and then sent a survey to every household in the district to ascertain public perceptions about the district's building needs and what voters would support in a referendum.

"The survey was great because it told us the threshold from the community as to how many of our needs should we address," she said.

The middle school is the oldest of the district's seven school buildings. It was constructed in 1955 and contains seven additions, the most recent in 2006. Proposed work includes rebuilding an entire classroom wing that is part of the original building; improving the kitchen/receiving area; and renovating the cafeteria, media center, music rooms and technical education spaces.

"Building improvements are in every portion of the middle school," Mueller said. "We would be getting pretty much a new facility within the present infrastructure."

Mueller said the school board rejected demolishing the middle school and replacing it with a new building. Mueller said the walls and foundation of the existing building are "pretty solid" and that new construction would cost twice as much.

Viking Elementary School was built in 1972 with additions in 1999 and 2020. Renovation projects include the kitchen/dishwashing area, media center, cafeteria, music rooms, student services offices and other instructional spaces.

Evergreen Elementary School was built in 1980 with an addition built in 1993. Projects include renovations to the kitchen/receiving station, medical center and instructional space and installation of a new fence and gate.

All four elementary schools, including the newer Prairie View and Sand Lake schools, will get updated STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) labs and playgrounds with new safety surfaces.

The only new square footage in the plan is the kitchen receiving station at Evergreen. Julie Holman, the district's director of finance and operations, said adding space wasn't a priority because enrollment in the district has started a "slow decline" despite the district's robust residential housing growth.

Also on the ballot is a recurring referendum to exceed state-imposed revenue limits by $650,000 annually starting in 2024-25 to fund technology and maintenance needs. The district is already operating on a referendum that allows the district to exceed the property tax cap by $450,000 through 2023-24.

The two referendums will be on the same ballot as a proposal to raise taxes in the village of Holmen and town of Holland to increase the number of public safety employees. Mueller doesn't believe the referendums are competing with each other.

"We all have needs, and we have to let the public know what those needs are," Mueller said.

If both school referendums pass, school taxes on a $300,000 property would rise by $36 per year. If they fail, taxes would decline by $126 on a $300,000 property.

Mueller said the timing is right to pass the referendums, given that interest rates and construction costs are expected to rise. A fact sheet distributed by the district says waiting one year would add $10 million to the cost.

"The longer we wait, the higher the expense," she said. "We have quite a few needs in the district. We have fixed them and fixed them, but when something is aging, it needs to be remodeled or replaced."

If the referendums pass, Mueller said the district "would be in a very good situation with our facilities for a very long time."