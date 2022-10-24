Ten elected officials representing diverse political outlooks came together Monday morning in La Crosse to agree on one thing: Voters should reject the School District of La Crosse's $194.7 million building referendum.

Referendum opponents from the La Crosse City Council and La Crosse County Board of Supervisors joined organizers of Vote No La Crosse and Pursue a Better Plan during a news conference at Black River Beach Community Center. The group is opposed to the Nov. 8 referendum that would:

Consolidate Central and Logan high schools into a new facility on Pammel Creek Road on the city's south side.

Close the district's three middle school buildings.

Relocate the district's 6th-8th grade students to the vacated Central and Logan buildings.

"We have people here today on the left, right and center of the political spectrum," said county board supervisor David Pierce. "This is more about community than politics."

The issue that most unites the group is the fate of Logan High School on the city's North Side. Yard signs distributed by the group read: "Invest in neighborhood schools, vote no."

"The school consolidation plan disproportionately impacts our North Side students and families, has the potential to cause disinvestments in our neighborhoods and will increase carbon emissions due to reliance on buses and cars," said Courtney Lokken, a Pursue a Better Plan organizer.

La Crosse City Council member and former Logan High School principal Doug Happel was more blunt.

"It will destroy the North Side," he said.

Speakers raised other objections, including longer bus rides, traffic at the Pammel Creek Road site, the referendum's cost and how local neighborhoods would be impacted by closing three middle schools.

County supervisor Joe Konradt, who represents a North Side La Crosse district, said the school district is misrepresenting the fiscal impact of the plan. While taxes would rise $8 per $100,000 if the referendum passes, he said the actual cost is $151 per $100,000 since taxes would decrease next year by $143 per $100,000 if the referendum fails.

Konradt said the $151 represents over $3,000 over the life of the 23-year loan.

"Everybody in La Crosse would pay substantially more in taxes because of this referendum," he said.

Speakers also pushed back on the argument that Logan's enrollment is too small to sustain a high school. The school once had over 1,000 students, but enrollment shrunk to 728 in 2021-22 and is expected to decline further. A combined high school, if built, will have a projected enrollment of 1,600 when it opens in the fall of 2026.

Lokken said research has shown the optimum enrollment for a high school is 600-900 students.

"We have to ask ourselves what is the ideal size of a high school," she said.

Happel said consolidating into a single high school ignores the city's history and culture.

"La Crosse isn't a one-high school city; it's a two-high school city," Happel said. "It's the identity of the city."

La Crosse City Council member Mark Neumann agreed.

"It's central to who we are as a city," he said.

Pierce acknowledged that coming up with an alternative will be a challenge. He said if you asked the people in the room about their "dream plan, you would get a dozen answers."

Lokken said the process of developing a new plan would be good for the community, provided there is sufficient citizen input.

"While this may be a divisive issue, I actually see it as an opportunity to unify our community," Lokken said. "This is a chance to work across partisan lines to do the right thing for our community."