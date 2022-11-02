The School District of La Crosse is looking to consolidate school buildings, and students at Lincoln Middle School Wednesday shared their ideas for the building's future.

Four groups of seventh-grade students presented blueprints to redevelop the building during an assembly in the school's auditorium.

"We got to think about a site that is near and dear to you," said Lewis Kuhlman, environmental planner for the city of La Crosse.

Lincoln is one of three aging middle schools set to close if school district voters approve a $194.7 million referendum Nov. 8. Students worked with Kuhlman and other city planners to develop 15 plans for the site.

Four of the plans were presented during the assembly (students were not made available to the media for interviews):

CMS Museum: Plans include an outdoor art display, food court and gift shop. Students said their plans contain multiple "opportunities to enjoy yourself or spike new interests."

People's Center: Students outlined a "kind of mall" with stores, restaurants and a daycare. It also includes recreation areas and a community garden for people "who need free and healthy food."

Lincoln Community Center: The design includes apartments, a gymnasium and a garden center. Plans also include a rehabilitation center "to get citizens back on their feet."

La Crosse All-Day Center: The plan focuses on commercial attractions, including restaurants, retail outlets, a movie theater and a mini golf course. A centerpiece is an aquarium that can be viewed from outside.

It's not the first time Lincoln has asked students to take a fresh look at buildings in transition. In past years, students have created plans for Riverside North, Kmart and Valley View Mall.

Seventh-grade social studies teacher Scott Bagniefski described the students' work as an "authentic community project" that got them to consider the needs of a diverse group of people.

"The power of community involvement is amazing," Bagniefski said.