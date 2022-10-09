WATCH NOW: La Crosse school voters' choice: Small tax increase or large decrease

If School District of La Crosse voters approve a $194.7 million referendum Nov. 8, the district portion of taxes on a $100,000 property would increase by $8.

If voters reject the referendum, the owner of a $100,000 property can expect at tax cut of $143.

While much of the debate over the referendum has focused on the proposal to combine La Crosse’s two high schools, voters also have a significant decision to make about their tax rates, the potential cost savings from consolidating school buildings and the long-term costs of trying to maintain aging and outdated structures.

Superintendent Aaron Engel acknowledges there’s a big gap between what property owners would pay depending on the referendum’s result. But he said the referendum gives the district a chance to significantly upgrade its school buildings with a mill rate that property owners have been accustomed to paying.

“This is an opportunity to do something big with only a minimal impact on the mill rate,” Engel told an audience Sept. 27 at Trinity Lutheran Church.

The plan would consolidate the district’s middle schools from three to two and consolidate two high schools into one. The middle schools — Lincoln, Logan and Longfellow — would close, and those students would occupy what are now Central and Logan high schools. The high school students would move into a new consolidated high school on Pammel Creek Road.

The proposal to eliminate Logan High School has created considerable controversy on the city’s north side, where residents argue losing the high school would have a negative impact on the north-side community. However, Engel says there is no longer a fiscally responsible way to maintain two high schools with rapidly falling enrollments.

The district has experienced a 9% enrollment drop since 2011-12, and most of the decline has come at the 9-12 level. Central reported an enrollment of 1,059 for 2021-22, and Logan’s stood at 728. Logan’s enrollment is smaller than Holmen (1,180), Onalaska (951), Tomah (933) and Sparta (850).

Engel said the proposed high school and middle school consolidations would save $4.5 million per year in operating costs.

“Consolidating into two middle schools and one high school makes us much more efficient than we are,” he said. “If we don’t go through with the referendum, we will be consolidating in other areas.”

Engel said the district will minimize the tax increase by retiring existing debt during the first three years of the new bond issue. The district will borrow the $194.7 million over a three-year period while making the final payments on Northside Elementary School (2023) and capital improvements (2025).

“We’re paying off some debt while adding new debt,” Engel said.

Funding formula

The retiring of old debt is one reason taxes would go down if the referendum fails. The other reason is the state’s funding formula for local schools.

The formula assumes, in effect, that districts with declining enrollments don’t need as much revenue to operate their schools. While the formula is mitigated by a “hold harmless” provision that partially shields districts with declining enrollments, Engel said recent legislative actions have further constrained the district’s budget.

“They chose to spend new education dollars on pushing down mill rates,” he said. “They kept how much money we could have the same ... so it lowered the local tax rate.”

Engel says the district will need to spend money on its buildings one way or another. The district has identified $81 million in infrastructure and maintenance needs at it buildings, including $18 million at the three middle schools. All three middle school buildings are at least 80 years old and will require significant renovations just to keep them functional.

“The $81 million is just for maintenance to keep the buildings as they are today ... but it won’t add to the educational experience or adapt to the way we teach kids today,” Engel said. By closing the middle schools, he said, “We’d remove $18 million from an $81 million list.”

Engel described Central and Logan as “move-in ready” for middle schoolers and would need just $500,000 in minor renovations, which is part of the referendum.

Engel doesn’t believe the high school, which he acknowledges isn’t centrally located, will increase transportation costs. While additional bus routes will be needed to transport north side students to the new school, he said there will be savings with a net reduction of two school buildings. He also said the site is close to the geographical center of the district, which extends south into Vernon County.

Interest rates

The levy projection includes a cautious estimate of interest rates, said Patricia Sprang, the district’s director of business services. She said the projections take into account recent action by the Federal Reserve Board to fight inflation with steep interest rate hikes.

“Our financial advisors did a very conservative estimate knowing that rates were going up,” Sprang said.

The district is projecting an interest rate between 3¾ and 4%.

While voters can, in effect, vote themselves a tax cut Nov. 8, Engel is optimistic they’ll see the benefits of consolidated and upgraded facilities.

“We know that our community members value public education, and they want the best possible education for their students,” he said. “I have no doubt our taxpayers and our citizens want great things for public education, and they’re willing to invest.”