WATCH NOW: La Crosse Schools eyes one of the largest referendums in state history to consolidate high schools

The School District of La Crosse is asking for the public’s opinion on consolidating its two high schools into one, a $194.7 million move intended to address declining enrollment and a surplus of expensive buildings in the district. Under this new plan, students at Central and Logan High Schools would join together at one school at the Trane Technologies South Side property located at 3600 Pammel Creek Road. The district’s three middle schools would then move into the two vacant high school buildings.

This would be one of the largest referendums in Wisconsin history. Since 2010, only two school districts have asked voters for more money in a single referendum.

In 2020, Racine voters approved a $1 billion referendum that included $595 million and authority to exceed state-imposed revenue caps through the 2049-50 school year. The referendum passed by just five votes, a result that was affirmed by the state Supreme Court earlier this year. The highest ever for a debt-only referendum was Madison’s $317 million package in 2010.

Verona electors passed a $162 million referendum in 2017, while Sun Prairie voters passed a $164 million referendum in 2019 after approving $90 million in 2016.

A $155 million referendum put before Wausau voters in 2020 failed.

There are still several steps before La Crosse voters would take a vote on this referendum, but school officials think this is the plan that gets the district the most bang for its buck.

“This is the best place to explore, and if it’s viable and the community can support it, it will have the biggest impact on the most students,” Superintendent Dr. Aaron Engel said during an interview with the Tribune from his office in the Hogan Administrative Center.

The backdrop of the interview served as an example of the aging district facilities. Hogan was constructed in the 1920s and hasn’t been used as a school since the 1980s. The quiet building is currently home to the district’s administrative offices, which are tucked away off a school hallway that once would have been bustling with students.

The district began assessing all of its facilities in the fall of 2020. A number of different paths forward emerged from the analysis, all of them including consolidating and closing at least some of its buildings.

There are about 1,300 fewer students than there were in La Crosse in 2000 and that trend is only expected to continue. All the while, the district struggles to maximize the use of all 15 of its buildings and is facing millions in repairs — $76 million identified districtwide, and $18.5 million at the middle schools alone.

Survey results from last spring indicated that the plan to consolidate the high schools was feasible and had community support. And because the middle schools need the most in maintenance, moving the high schoolers to a new, single campus also allowed the district to relocate its middle schoolers to newer facilities in one fell swoop.

“We would be able to do something pretty big for over half of our school district,” Engel said.

There have been some concerns raised that the questions of the original survey were leading, or designed to produce a positive response to the proposal.

Engel said he had heard those concerns from only one or two people, but that the district had no reason to try and sway responses.

“Our goal as we do survey work is to predict what might happen on a referendum,” he said. “Our goal is to get a true, accurate sense of what the community thinks.”

He added, “I certainly respect if people felt like this was leading them down a certain path, but our goal was just accurate information to make good decisions. We don’t gain anything by going to referendum and losing or failing that referendum. It would be a waste of time and money.”

The next survey the community will receive acts as a trial run for a referendum, with only one main question: Would you support a $194.7 million referendum to fund the proposed plan as described on the previous page?

A site that’s just right?

The school district explored 11 different properties for its potential new high school, and the search spanned much of the city.

The two guiding factors, Engel said, was that the property have at least 40 acres and was as centrally located as possible.

Properties that were considered include the upcoming Riverpoint District development (where Engel joked that students could have driven their pontoons to school) but the school didn’t fit into the plans the city already has for the site.

Myrick Park was also considered, but it barely breaks 30 acres in size and has a deep history in the city that would be hard to disrupt.

Forest Hills Golf Course was not viable because of restrictions that came as part of the Hixon Forest. Veterans Memorial Park, some land near the airport and Isle La Plume all also came with their own governmental or environmental restrictions.

The RUSH Soccer Club fields near the very northern tip of the city deal with chronic flooding, while a roughly 200-acre spot of land off of Highway 33 on the southern border of the city had the space but was outside of city limits.

And the two existing high school properties aren’t large enough to accommodate the merging schools.

That left the Trane site.

The property stands out in its sleepy neighborhood between the bluffs and the fenced shores of Pammel Creek. It’s located just around the bend from State Road Elementary School and adjacent to Hillview Health Care Campus.

One large structure and another smaller building sit on the east side of the property, and a sprawling, green lawn works as a buffer between the buildings and the road. A pond and fountain decorate the front entrance. A wooded trail leading to Chad Erickson Park snakes behind the eastern end, and the trail along the creek is frequented by the neighborhood.

“It’s gorgeous,” Engel said. He said that the property is in a unique space where it is both in a neighborhood and not, with Pammel Creek serving as a type of “moat,” and that the nearby elementary and senior living facilities could give students engagement and learning opportunities.

The Trane building, which was previously the company’s headquarters, has been around since at least the 1970s. Last spring, the company indicated its plans to sell the property, and the school district currently holds a retainer on purchasing it if a referendum were to pass.

According to city records, the site does reside on an archaeologically sensitive area.

The school district said it was aware of the listing and is working with the Mississippi Valley Archaeology Center (MVAC) at UW-La Crosse to take appropriate steps.

“With the information we have, we do not believe it will ... interfere with our proposed plans for the site,” Engel said in an email.

According to the city’s code of ordinances, a site deemed archaeologically sensitive could mean a number of things, such as being associated with a historical event or person, or yielding information important to history.

Katherine Stevenson, operations manager at MVAC, told the Tribune that there are “archaeological considerations” with the site, and that only part of the area has been looked at. She did not want to offer specific details in order to prevent vandalism, but said there is the potential for burial sites in that general area.

Stevenson said MVAC has had discussions with Trane about the site in the past, and that the school district was taking the right steps.

“Our sense is that the school district is being very proactive in looking into that, and what we’ve heard from them is they want to make sure that they would do anything the right way,” Stevenson said.

“There are archaeological considerations and those are being incorporated into the planning, and it’s still in the information gathering stage at this point,” she said.

What would a new high school look like?

Designs for the possible new school are only preliminary, though Engel said the district will be able to use much of the existing footprint of the property.

The district would renovate the main building, needing only a small addition to the south, which would house classrooms, and performing arts and athletic wings on either side of the building. The addition would be used to build the “specialized shops” for classes such as tech-ed, engineering and family consumer sciences.

The remaining green space holds other opportunities to add on athletic facilities, a pool or other amenities.

Once the middle schoolers were moved to the high school buildings, the district would no longer have use for its three middle school facilities. Engel said the district would work with the neighborhoods, city and county to find new uses for them or their properties, and Engel said he could envision a combination of housing and parks.

Possible downsides to this proposal, Engel said, include location and accessibility of the site, which is likely to be the biggest challenge the community will need to adapt to.

The Trane property is about six miles away, or a 15 minute drive, from Logan on the North Side, and about nine miles, or a 20 minute drive, from the northern part of French Island. Residents voiced fears last week that the district would lose North Side students to open enrollment in Onalaska.

“For the folks that previously had something right there in their community, that wouldn’t be there,” Engel said. “We’d have to be very conscious of transportation and making that neighborhood accessible to this building.”

Another big hurdle is the strong, distinct identities of the two schools, which many community members identify with. Alums take pride in either being Rangers or Riverhawks (or the former Central mascot). The two schools have forged their own standings in the community and have a friendly but fierce rivalry with each other.

“People are very proud of where they went to high school, of the things that those schools have done in their neighborhoods. And so I think that is a limitation for some folks,” Engel said. “Losing part of that identity I think is challenging for some folks because it’s part of who they are, and I totally understand that.”

To accommodate this, the district originally explored maintaining two high school identities in one building, similar to what West Bend School District currently does.

But in last spring’s survey, more people actually indicated they would prefer to form one unified school. An average of 43% said to create one high school, while only about 12% wanted to keep Logan and Central in one building.

“They did not support it,” Engel said. “More people thought we should bring the community together in one building, as opposed to creating more divisions.”

What’s next?

The district’s next survey should hit mailboxes this week, and responses will be collected through the end of May.

After that, depending on the results, the school board would need to vote to send the proposal to a referendum or not, a decision that is likely to come in August. If approved, the referendum would be on the November ballot.

If the referendum was then supported by voters, students could be attending the new high school within four years, with one year for designing and three for construction.

If the proposal is not approved, however, it will be back to the drawing board — although the district would not be starting from a blank slate, as a number of other routes are already mapped out, including for its elementary schools.

But Engel hopes this is the route the community chooses.

“Our goal is to provide the best possible education for our students and this is really an opportunity to invest in our students, invest in our community,” Engel said.

Tribune reporter Steve Rundio contributed to this story.

