WATCH NOW: La Crosse Schools nursing staff: The hidden health care heroes of the pandemic

When communities think of the heroes of the pandemic, minds will often turn to health care workers. From doctors to lab technicians to custodial staff — and school nurses.
This subgroup of health care workers has been working, sometimes quietly and often tirelessly, behind the scenes at schools throughout the pandemic, keeping staff and families safe.
The Tribune is giving special recognition to the nurses at the School District of La Crosse for their work during the pandemic, which has spanned preparing schools for reopening, educating on the virus, contact tracing, vaccinating the community, and much more.
The team includes six nurses who have collectively been health care heroes for La Crosse schools for more than 64 years; each serve at the many schools and programs throughout the district providing traditional health care services to students and staff.
But just like the health care workers in clinics and hospitals, this work changed when the pandemic hit.
“I feel like school nursing is just, it’s a branch of nursing that isn’t well known to people and the roles that we have with our children and public school students,” said Jenna Euler, a first-year school nurse who nominated her group.
“I wanted to bring some spotlight onto the work that we’ve done and that work we continue to do, not only in a pandemic, but what we do in a non-pandemic year as well.”
When schools closed last spring, the work of the La Crosse school nursing staff didn’t stop. The group said they put in more hours than a regular school year and immediately began the work of preparing the district.
“We were actually proactive before we even heard about a pandemic here. The nurses kind of brought up to the administration that this is happening somewhere else, what if it comes here?” said Kim Mahlum, who has been with the district 10 years, adding they encouraged the district to begin ordering more personal protective equipment.
The staff almost immediately began preparing for the schools to reopen, adapting every time new information and protocols developed.
“I truly cannot think of a better team and better individuals to recognize,” said Aimee Zabrowski, director of student services at the district. The nurses “are some of the most caring and dedicated professionals I have ever had the opportunity to work with.
“They worked tireless hours over the last year to ensure that our students and staff were safe and healthy throughout the many stages of the pandemic. We truly could not have opened our doors to students and been as successful with keeping staff and students healthy and safe if it weren’t for the many hours of work and the selfless dedication these women have for those they serve,” she said.
The nursing staff covered things like the layout of a classroom, how field trips might look, leading contact tracing efforts, training staff to give health screenings and mask enforcement, even wiping down mail at one point and more, all to prepare for when kids could return.
“When I walked the halls already in October desks were set up six feet apart, there were tape marks on the floor so they knew where they should be, signs were up for distancing, tables were removed in conference rooms,” said Sara Lieurance who has been with the district for 14 years.
“I mean, we looked at every aspect,” she said.
Unlike health care workers in predominantly medical settings, school nurses have had to bear a lot of the weight of the pandemic themselves.
“Your bigger facilities have more employees to draw from. They have a group that does the contact tracing, and then they have another group that maybe gets the forms ready, and then they have another group that creates policies. And in school nursing it’s all of us. We do all of that,” said Lieurance.
“We’re in a pandemic and we are the only medical people in our facility to do those things,” she said. “We’re the contact tracers, we do the paperwork for it, we send it out to the county, we notify all the families. It’s just us.”
Now that students have returned to school, the district has seen success and there has been minimal spread, part of which the nurses said was due to the cooperation from the students, who were “much better” at adapting to change than adults and have been good about wearing masks and other protocols.
Still, the staff said it is not letting its guard down, trying to balance the importance that school holds for kids and families while also keeping everyone healthy.
“When you have large and multiple families and kids are sick and it’s slowly spreading through the household, they’re missing sometimes a month, sometimes six weeks of school,” Lieurance said.
“It is hard, because school really is a place for families, for so many reasons. It’s not just an educational facility, there’s so many things that school is able to provide for kids, and when we’re not in session that’s hard, too. We want school to be in session and we want kids here, but we also want to remain a health spot and not a pocket of illness,” she said.
Communities are now beginning to see the pandemic come full circle as more and more people become vaccinated — a historical feat the school nurses were a part of.
The nurses first helped vaccinate the school staff and were then invited to help with community vaccination sites by the county, which they said was fulfilling work.
“You see all kinds of emotions from teachers to cooks, everything. Everyone is just so — there was almost a sense of relief when they were able to get their vaccine, or at least it kind of instilled a little bit of hope, that maybe our world is getting back to a little more normal, or a new sense of normal,” said Melissa Kujak, a nurse with the district for 14 years.
“School nursing, you don’t receive the type of appreciation that you would when you work in a clinic or a hospital, so for all of us I think I can say that it was nice to finally feel appreciated and valued when we were apart of those clinics, because everyone was so grateful for us to be there,” Kujak said.
The nursing staff at La Crosse schools — which also includes Shelley Johnson, who has been with the district for over 25 years, and Jennifer Thrower, the team’s newest member who started just last month — said it’s a team effort, not only within their group as nurses, but the broader school district staff as well.
“We’re very lucky and blessed to be able to work in the district that we do because they do look to use for the guidance,” Kujak said.
“I mean, never in a million years did I think I would go into school nursing and have to work through a pandemic,” she said. “I think it’s been eye opening for all of us, but it’s definitely made our group a lot closer, and we value each other, I feel like. A lot.”