WATCH NOW: La Crosse Schools nursing staff: The hidden health care heroes of the pandemic

“You see all kinds of emotions from teachers to cooks, everything. Everyone is just so — there was almost a sense of relief when they were able to get their vaccine, or at least it kind of instilled a little bit of hope, that maybe our world is getting back to a little more normal, or a new sense of normal,” said Melissa Kujak, a nurse with the district for 14 years.

“School nursing, you don’t receive the type of appreciation that you would when you work in a clinic or a hospital, so for all of us I think I can say that it was nice to finally feel appreciated and valued when we were apart of those clinics, because everyone was so grateful for us to be there,” Kujak said.

The nursing staff at La Crosse schools — which also includes Shelley Johnson, who has been with the district for over 25 years, and Jennifer Thrower, the team’s newest member who started just last month — said it’s a team effort, not only within their group as nurses, but the broader school district staff as well.

“We’re very lucky and blessed to be able to work in the district that we do because they do look to use for the guidance,” Kujak said.