WATCH NOW: La Crosse superintendent heads to northside for referendum chat

School District of La Crosse Superintendent Aaron Engel may not have changed any minds Tuesday, but he did get a polite reception at a venue on the city's north side.

Roughly 30 people attended a meeting sponsored by the Logan Northside Neighborhood Association at Trinity Lutheran Church to discuss a $195 million referendum that would consolidate the district's two high schools and convert Logan High School into a middle school. The referendum faces stiff opposition in the neighborhood near Logan, where yard signs that read "Save Logan" have proliferated.

The only negative reaction from the audience occurred after Engel said "not everybody wants to start" when asked about combined athletic teams. Other than that, the audience listened to Engel and other school district administrators without interruption, and Engel conducted informal conversations with audience members after the meeting ended.

Northside Association member Aaron Kerr said it was important to keep the lines of communication open.

"That was one of our concerns with inviting (Engel) to our neighborhood association meeting," Kerr said. "We didn't want it to be a negative experience for him or have a negative reflection on our neighborhood when people feel very strongly one way or the other."

The referendum asks district voters to fund a plan that would consolidate Logan and Central high schools into a single facility at the former Trane facility at 3600 Pammel Creek Road. The district would also close its three existing middle schools and convert the high school buildings to middle schools.

Engel said declining enrollments, budget deficits and aging school buildings leave the district no choice but to consolidate buildings. He said all three existing middle schools are over 80 years old and would require substantial renovations to keep them operating. He estimated consolidation would reduce operating costs by $4.5 million per year, which would benefit students at all grade levels.

"If we don't consolidate schools and reduce our overhead, we won't be able to offer some of the programs that kids need at the elementary and middle schools," he said. "This is a chance to do something big with a minimal impact on the mill rate."

If approved, the plan would increase property taxes by $8 per $100,000 of property value.

Audience members expressed concerns about transportation to a proposed new high school that Engel admits isn't centrally located. Others said there wasn't enough community involvement leading up to the school board's decision to place the referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Most questions and comments made reference to the impact of consolidation.

"When you close a school like Logan, it really hurts the fabric of the neighborhood," said Ralph Geary.

The listening session was organized by the neighborhood association and wasn't part of the original 11 community meetings scheduled by the school district. After Engel made a brief opening presentation, he took questions submitted to moderators in advance and then took questions from the audience.

Engel said it's possible that the district would move forward with a different referendum next spring if the Nov. 8 question is rejected, although he said the timeline for putting together a referendum would be very tight. If there isn't a referendum next spring, the next available date is February 2024.