WATCH NOW: La Crosse teachers receive 2% pay increase despite union push for more

Teachers and other staff with the La Crosse School District will receive a 2% raise after it was approved by the school board on Monday, though the pay increase is less than half of what the area teachers' union has been demanding since the spring.

After meeting in closed session for more than an hour, the La Crosse Board of Education voted 8-1 on the pay increase, citing that budgetary constraints and decreased funding from the state tied their hands in the decision.

The La Crosse Education Association has been asking for a 4.7% increase to match inflation and the rising cost of living, in addition to general burnout teachers and other school district staff have felt in recent years.

Negotiations between the union and district administration had been ongoing since the beginning of April.

Last month a mediator from the state was requested, and last Monday, a meeting with that mediator took place. But the school district wouldn't "budge," according to a union representative.

"La Crosse students deserve the best educators, but without fair pay and respect for teachers the district will force more of us to leave to nearby schools that are keeping up with the rate of inflation and treating teachers with respect," LEA president Jesse Martinez said in a statement.

The auditorium at the Hogan Administrative Center on Monday was filled with a sea of red as LEA members and allies waited for a decision. The union encouraged attendees to wear red in support of the wage increases.

Both sides described Monday's decision as "heartbreaking."

School board members, who were able to discuss the issue openly at the meeting for the first time, said they would continue to fight for future increases, and expressed that they left "no stones" unturned to try and find a way to meet the union's full request.

Board members said they were presented with a "stark" financial picture for the district as enrollment is expected to continue to decline in the coming years, and state funding has stayed stagnant.

"It is not in any way a reflection of our employees. It is not in any way a reflection of the work you do day-in and day-out," board president Juan Jimenez said.

He continued saying, "We are so proud of our employees. We hurt because our employees are hurting, and yet we still have to sit here and make this difficult call."

Jimenez took sharp aim at the Wisconsin State Legislature, calling on them to address the issue of school funding so that teachers' pay can be better compensated.

Board member Rob Abraham was the only one to vote against the raise.

What is technically a wage increase was described by the union as an "inflationary pay cut." It comes as the school year has already begun for some teachers at the district's year-round schools, and the remaining are already preparing for their classrooms in the fall.

This will be the third year teaching in a pandemic, and staff are newly faced with a rising cost of living, and some La Crosse teachers have described racking up credit card and medical debt, taking on second jobs and cutting corners at home in order to stay afloat.

This is on top of a pay freeze that teachers said they took at the beginning of the pandemic, and on years of underfunding in schools that has made it commonplace for teachers to purchase their own classroom supplies and work longer hours.

And since 2011, because of Act 10, teachers' unions cannot negotiate for raises higher than the annual inflation rate.

Martinez described the board's decision as "incredibly disappointing."

"And I don't know when it ends," he said. "We hear apologies and we hear words of thanks over and over again. But we see no change."

For the staff members impacted, they fear it will mean losing teachers and their colleagues to other districts or career paths.

"When I look at the reasons that I had to retire this year, it was all about that: I have not felt properly respected or supported during the last several years of my career," said Julie Welch, who retired from the district earlier than planned at the age of 55.

Martinez said, "I hope the board can make the right decision moving forward, and I hope they start listening pretty darn soon, or they're going to start losing a whole lot more quality educators."