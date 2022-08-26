WATCH NOW: Longfellow Middle School hosts fourth La Crosse school referendum meeting.

Longfellow Middle School was constructed in 1939, and among school buildings in La Crosse, it's not unique. All three of the La Crosse middle schools are more than 80 years old.

"Our three middle schools don't have the capabilities to offer modern learning techniques," said La Crosse School Superintendent Aaron Engel. "They're falling apart."

Longfellow was the site of an information meeting to discuss a $196 million school district referendum that will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot. Voters will be asked to approve a plan that would:

Consolidate the district's two high schools, Logan and Central, into a new 9-12 high school on the city's south side.

Close Longfellow, Logan and Lincoln middle schools and move the district's 6-8 students into the existing Logan and Central buildings.

Roughly 60 people attended the meeting. While it was held in a middle school, most of the questions were about combining the two high schools and possible grade configurations to avoid building a new high school. One speaker suggested making the existing Central and Logan buildings 7-12 schools.

Others questioned the expense of the referendum. They suggested the district spend the estimated $81 million to renovate existing buildings rather than build a new one.

"Why do we need to throw the community in turmoil over the next 10 years to fund a new school?" one person asked.

Another person said, "$195 million is a lot for a community of this size."

There were also multiple questions about the proposed high school site. The city has the option to purchase the former Trane building at 3600 Pammel Road, but several people raised questions about its location on the southern end of the city. Critics said the location will saddle the district with significant busing costs.

Engel agreed that a more centralized location would be preferable. However, he said there are a lack of sites within the city suitable for a new high school.

"There are not a lot of 40-acre sites in the city of La Crosse," he said.

Engel said declining enrollment will make it difficult for the district to maintain the number of buildings it has now. State aid is based on enrollment, and the district has lost more than 1,636 students since 2001. He also said the state hasn't provided any additional school funding for the last two years.

He said the property tax impact of the referendum would be $8 per year for a $100,000 property. He acknowledged that taxes would go down considerably if the referendum failed, but it would come at a cost of educational quality.

"Our aging facilities aren't able to support the educational needs of our 6th through 12th graders," Engel said.

Thursday's meeting was the fourth of 11 planned through Oct. 26. Longfellow will also host the next meeting, set for Wednesday, Sept. 7, from 7-9 p.m.