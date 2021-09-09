WATCH NOW: Monroe County school districts split on mask requirements

Two Monroe County school districts took different approaches this week to masks in the classroom.

The Sparta School Board voted 4-2 Wednesday to impose a mask requirement during a two-hour meeting in the high school auditorium.

Two-thirds of the 36 people who addressed the board spoke against the requirement, and the vote was met with yelling from the audience, some of whom approached the stage where board members were sitting. Three Sparta Police Department officers stood in front of the stage at the meeting's conclusion.

The Tomah School Board voted 7-0 Tuesday to delay a decision on face coverings to a future meeting. The full board isn't scheduled to meet again until Sept. 20.

Both school boards voted late last month to keep masks optional for the start of the school year. However, superintendents of both districts cited COVID-19 data from the Monroe County Health Department since the start of the school year as the rationale for a masking requirement. Wisconsin and other states have experienced a renewed spike in COVID-19 cases since the Delta variant of the virus was identified.