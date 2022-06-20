Watch Now: Negotiations between La Crosse Schools, teachers' union head to mediation

Negotiations between the School District of La Crosse and the La Crosse Education Association have reached a stalemate, and the state will now step in as a mediator to evaluate a request from the union to raise wages.

Negotiations have been ongoing since the beginning of April, and teachers and staff are asking for a 4.7% wage increase to account for inflation and burnout, but the district has said it can't go higher than 2%.

The Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission has now been asked to serve as a third party to oversee negotiations, according to officials.

At a rally on Monday evening ahead of the La Crosse Board of Education meeting, members and supporters of LEA signaled they are not backing down from their request.

"If our educators continue to leave, the educational value of this district goes down. They need to value their teachers now, they need to change their priorities now, and they need to pay us fairly now," said Jesse Martinez, a teacher at Logan Middle School and LEA president.

Martinez said he's lost track of how many meetings the union has had with the district.

"And we always end on the same thing where the district tells us they don't have any money," he said.

Superintendent Dr. Aaron Engel told reporters before the board meeting that he appreciated the work the union was doing and saw them as advocates for public education, but said that because of decreased funding from the state, the district's hands were ultimately tied.

"We've got competing obligations here. We need to attract and retain teachers and we need to value the work they do, and obviously compensation is a part of that," he said. "At the same time we have a fiduciary responsibility to our taxpayers and to our school district and to our students, and we can't jeopardize the health of our school district along the way."

The district has faced criticism in recent weeks for not meeting the raise request while also pursuing a possible $194.7 million referendum to consolidate its two high schools.

Engel said that consolidating high schools would save the district $4.5 million a year, leaving more room to pay staff.

"Finding new ways forward with our facility is crucial to finding the savings we need operationally to invest in our teachers and invest in programs that really matter for kids," he said.

The union is receiving support from outside school districts, and at Monday's rally, the president of Madison Teachers Incorporated spoke. The ralliers then attended the school board meeting, again advocating for higher wages, though there was nothing on the agenda about the wages.

The exact timeline of how long negotiations will take are still in question, but the district's next fiscal year begins on July 1. Engel said the goal is to move "as quickly as we can."

If no deal is agreed upon through mediation, Engel said the two groups could still continue to meet and negotiate. But if no agreement is ultimately made after that, it would be up to the school board to make a "final offer" to the union.

"We'll cross that bridge when we come to it," Martinez said, not saying whether a strike could happen.

On whether teachers may walk out or strike, Engel seemed optimistic it wouldn't happen, but said he respected "the decisions they might make." He said the teachers he's spoken to understand the funding issues the district is facing, and that they care for the students.

"I believe they'll show up for work," he said.

