Lizette Salazar refers to La Crescent High School senior Cory Falconer as “unapologetically Cory.”

“I’ve known Cory since August,” she said turning toward Cory, “and you are just unapologetically yourself every time I see you. You know yourself inside and out.”

Salazar is a guidance counselor at La Crescent and has learned about Cory’s journey that includes an unsettled family life, a devastating house fire and an identity as a nonbinary teen (Cory asks to be referred to by the pronoun “they”). She said Cory has met those challenges head-on and is worthy of being selected for a La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Award.

Cory entered the world as a biological female under difficult circumstances. Cory’s mother and father were 17 and 18 years old at the time of Cory’s birth, and neither was ready to raise a child. Cory’s father went to prison when Cory was 2, and Cory’s mother has suffered through a cycle of addiction and incarceration. As a result, Cory and a brother were sent to live with their grandmother and grandfather. Cory said the relationship with the parents “remains distant” but added that there’s no “bad blood.”

While Cory was living with the grandparents, a fire broke out at their residence and destroyed almost everything the family owned.

“I had lost everything I had grown up with — pictures, memories and sentimental things — I had nothing,” Cory recalled. “When we would have some kind of show-and-tell at school and people would be like, ‘Here’s my baby blanket when I was 2,’ I had nothing to show like that. I had to start from scratch.”

Then there was the issue of gender identity. Around age 12 or 13, Cory began to identify as nonbinary, which Cory said can be an uncomfortable action to take in a small community.

“It was very scary coming to the realization that I was different and would be treated differently for that,” Cory said. “I still made the choice to come out at school and publicly as nonbinary, and that definitely shook some people up. A lot of people didn’t understand it and acted maliciously against me, not physically, but you know how some teenagers are.”

Cory said the challenge of being nonbinary extends to home. The grandmother is a person of Christian faith, and Cory said it’s “a source of tension” but isn’t something the two discuss often.

“She is aware of it but doesn’t refer to me by my preferred pronoun or name,” Cory said. “That’s difficult coming from someone who supports you in so many other ways but can’t support you in a way that really matters to you.”

Cory’s grandparents divorced in 2021, and now Cory lives with just the grandmother.

“We haven’t always had the closest relationship but after the divorce, our relationship became much closer,” Cory said.

Cory said school employees are the ones who have been the most supportive.

“School, the administrators and the teachers, have been accepting straight from the beginning,” Cory said.

Cory said Danita Hazel, who teaches in the Lancer Success Program, has had an especially positive impact.

“She is probably the whole reason I’m able to keep doing this and keep going,” Cory said. “My main issue with academics is just staying motivated, and she’s there to give me an extra push ... she’s there for me every day.”

Cory already has a college lined up. Cory has been accepted to Montana State University in Bozeman and will pursue a major in environmental sciences. Cory has developed an interest and appreciation for the outdoors and has a particular affinity for bears.

“I really like to work in the field and out in nature,” Cory said.

Salazar vividly recalls the day when she learned Cory had been accepted by Montana State.

“I saw you had the poster for Bozeman, and I just remember how excited you were and how your face lit up and how proud of yourself you were,” Salazar said. “Montana is something you’ve talked about with your friends, and the fact that you’re finally doing it, that’s your way of saying, ‘I’ve survived everything that’s happened to me.’ That shows so much resilience to me.”

Ultimately, Cory wants to pursue a life that’s modest and independent.

“I have always wanted to get to a point where I can almost sustain myself — maybe a plot of land, a vegetable garden, a chicken coop, things like that,” Cory said. “I just want to be able to appreciate things day to day.”

Extra Effort partners with the La Crosse Community Foundation. Your non-taxable donations will help boost the scholarships the students receive.

To give online visit at www.laxcommfoundation.com. Checks can be written to Extra Effort Fund and mailed to the Foundation at 401 Main St., Ste. 205, La Crosse, WI 54601.

