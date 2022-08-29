WATCH NOW: North Side leaders speak out in opposition of plan to consolidate La Crosse high schools

At an event Monday morning, a group of North Side La Crosse leaders and community members said they are against the school district's plan to consolidate its two high schools.

The community members said that the School District of La Crosse's plan to consolidate its high schools at a new location on the South Side, which is going to referendum this fall, creates barriers to North Side students and may have economic impacts to its neighborhoods.

The school district is asking voters to approve a nearly $195 million referendum in November to consolidate its two high schools into one to address facility needs, budget deficits and declining enrollment.

The proposal would use a former Trane Technologies building located at 3600 Pammel Creek Road to create a new high school, and the district's three middle schools would move into the current high school buildings.

But the plan has faced pushback, largely from community members concerned about North Side families who would no longer have a high school in their backyards.

Those in attendance Monday said that consolidating the high schools could complicate commutes for students, extracurriculars and create inequitable barriers for low-income students.

"I think the lives and the livelihoods of the people up here are going to change immensely, and they're not even aware of it yet," said Tami Plourde, who lives on the South Side but owns a number of North Side businesses, including Pearl Street Brewery and On Three Printing & Design, and is a parent of a Logan High School student.

Plourde said that right now it's easy for her daughter to walk to and from school, and for Plourde to get to parent teacher conferences and performances easily.

For Derek Mueller, the pastor at the Northside Community Church, two of his kids are currently doing two-a-day practices in two different sports, which they can walk or bike to. But if the high school was moved, the working parents would likely have to make the commute multiple times a day to get them to practice.

"I don't know that I've talked to a parent who thinks this is a really great idea," Mueller said.

The North La Crosse Business Association said Monday that they officially opposed the proposal, after a survey of its members revealed 86% disagreed with the plan.

"Strong businesses need strong neighborhoods, and vice versa. We are intertwined," said Vicki Markussen, who represented the NLBA and is a former mayoral candidate.

Longtime city council member Andrea Richmond did not mince words when speaking out against the referendum.

"I think what we're doing by having this referendum is totally wrong, totally inappropriate. The school board made a huge mistake by endorsing this," Richmond said.

On top of impacts to the education of North Side students, leaders said the move may also have impacts to real estate and business.

"What's at risk here is not just the money or the convenience of what's happening, but what's at risk for generations to come. This will affect our kids and our children's kids," said Elaine Yager, a NLBA member, commercial property manager at Three Sixty Real Estate Solutions and a member of the City Plan Commission.

Yager said schools are one of the top questions home buyers have, and said that while it's good the school district is looking at how to improve its buildings, more evaluating needed to be done.

As for alternatives, Richmond said the district should consider building a new middle school instead and come back with a smaller referendum. Markussen said that the NLBA board has also discussed moving the middle schoolers into the high school buildings, creating two grade 7-12 buildings.

The district is hosting a series of public information sessions on its referendum, which will be on the Nov. 8 ballot. The next public info session is set for Sept. 7 from 7-9 p.m. at Longfellow Middle School.