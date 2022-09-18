WATCH NOW: North Siders worried about losing more neighborhood schools with consolidation plan — and putting 'North Side pride' at risk

The School District of La Crosse is proposing to consolidate a handful of its schools in a plan to combat declining enrollment and financial woes, and one that is likely to bring the biggest changes to the city’s North Side.

The proposal would move Central and Logan High Schools into a former Trane building located at 3600 Pammel Creek Road on the South Side. After consolidation, the district would close its three current middle schools — one of which is on the North Side — and move them into the vacant high school buildings.

IF YOU GO WHAT: Information sessions on the School District of La Crosse's $195 million referendum WHEN: All are held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 20 -- Logan Middle School, 1450 Avon St.

Oct. 5 — Virtual, meet.google.com/dmr-gsjgs-jtx

Oct. 6 -- Lincoln Middle School, 510 Ninth St. S.

Oct. 18 -- Central High School, 1801 Losey Blvd. S.

Oct. 26 -- Logan High School, 1500 Ranger Drive

Voters are heading to the polls in November to vote on a $195 million referendum for the plan, and opposition among residents has been ramping up.

The plan would effectively close one school building and remove the identity of another for the North Side, an area in the city that has already watched neighborhood schools shutter.

And while deeply rooted identities between northern and southern sides of La Crosse have historically been a focal point when it comes to deciding who goes to school where, many worry this latest plan could negatively blur the boundaries that have long been preserved.

The marsh in the middle

In the year 2000, a La Crosse North Sider would have had a variety of public schools to choose from.

At that point, there were five elementary schools within the northern boundaries of the city, in addition to its middle and high school.

Over the years, though, this number has shrunk, largely due to the issue of declining enrollment that the district has been facing for years.

In 2005, Jefferson Elementary, located at the corner of Caledonia and St. James streets, closed. Then in 2013, both Roosevelt and Franklin Elementaries closed, making way for the new, consolidated Northside Elementary which opened in 2014 at 1611 Kane St.

All in all, this has reduced the number of schools for the North Side from seven to five in less than two decades.

Kathi Blanchard, 51, a lifelong resident of the North Side and Logan High School graduate, went to school at Franklin and was living in the neighborhood when the elementary schools closed.

At the time, Blanchard didn’t have any children, but said while she recognized the benefits of the new modern facility, the closures were challenging for parents, especially working ones, and they damaged the fabric of the neighborhoods.

“You had all these neighborhood schools where you live where all the kids in the neighborhood go to the same school,” Blanchard said. “That’s what you lose, that neighborhood, family feel.”

The pride of the North Side isn’t a new catalyst in the issue of schools. For many decades, the rivalry between the sides of the city has been deeply rooted in decisions on where to draw boundaries for where students attended school.

In 1979, the school district looked at redrawing high school boundaries because of declining enrollment that left an imbalance at the high schools, with an expected 1,540 students at Central and 650 at Logan.

But the neighborhood rivalry was center stage.

A June 4, 1979 Tribune article says that the divide between North and South Siders was the primary driver against changing the high school boundaries.

“There’s a big marsh which separates the community,” then school board president Bruce Ranis is quoted as saying. Others described it as a “geographic and social” break between neighborhoods.

The issue of boundaries and geographic rivalries only continued over the decades, though they have been more watered down in recent years. But as Tribune opinion page editor Richard Mial put it in a 1983 op-ed, a “side-ism” had plagued the small city of La Crosse.

In the 1990s the rivalry reached a boiling point when the school district drew new boundaries to make way for two new elementary schools and to create a “socioeconomic balance” throughout the district, which meant a lot of students had to change schools, sometimes far from where they lived.

Many parents were outraged. Some said their kids would now have mile-long bus rides to school when they were once able to walk, and that they purchased their homes specifically because of the location of schools.

“This is an issue of neighborhood schools,” one parent was quoted as saying in an Oct. 22, 1991, Tribune article.

‘It takes a village’

Anything north of the La Crosse River Marsh is commonly known to be the North Side of the city. It’s a working class neighborhood, filled with lots of longtime local businesses and modest homes.

It’s home generations of families and a lot of tradition, and it fosters a unique sense of community unlike other areas in the city. North Siders routinely let others know of their pride.

“They’ll always say: ‘North Side rules,’” said Blanchard, who owns the salon Chatty Kathi’s, and made a bid for mayor last year. “It’s like its own little town.”

Lately, a drive through the North Side has featured abounding yard signs urging voters to oppose the upcoming referendum. “Save Logan, vote no,” some of them read.

On a recent afternoon, the North Side was active. Just a few days into the school year, the streets were filled with students sporting backpacks heading home for the day. Some of them were on bikes and skateboards, and others carried instruments or projects in addition to their book load. Some were starting football practice, and others strolled with friends.

Patrons popped in and out of stores on Caledonia Street, while others waited at bus stops or chatted with neighbors who were setting fall pumpkins on their front step.

Moving schools would mean a lot of logistical changes for North Side students: More busing and longer routes, changes to athletic and extracurricular programs, larger class sizes, new and bigger buildings to navigate and more.

But it also means the thinning of neighborhood schools.

David and Amy Delimat purchased their home on Kane Street specifically because their 12-year-old son, Sam, could walk to school. Their house is across the street from Northside Elementary School and half a mile from the middle and high schools.

“We recently, actually, moved from one part of the North Side six blocks away to stay on the North Side,” Amy, 47, said. “That’s how much we like the North Side.”

THE PLAN Here are the details for the school district's $195 million consolidation plan: If approved, the school district would move Central and Logan High Schools to a former Trane building located at 3600 Pammel Creek Road. The district would gut and remodel the existing building to create a more modern facility, and it would build an addition. The three-story original building would be home to classrooms, the main office, library, a multi-purpose room and labs. The addition would be home to an auditorium and performing arts wing to the east with orchestra, choir and band, an athletic wing to the west with a a four-court gym, fitness and dance area, locker rooms, kitchen and cafeteria, and a technical education wing to the south. Tennis courts, a turf football field, track and practice fields will also be added to the site, and there is already an existing parking lot to use. The district would use other community athletic fields for other sports, and varsity football would continue to use Swanson Field at Logan High School. Once the new facility is finished, the school district would move its three middle schools into the old Central and Logan High buildings. The referendum price tag would cover the costs of renovating these buildings to accommodate the middle schoolers. The old middle school buildings would then be sold and repurposed.

In addition to being close to the schools, Amy said they also wanted to stay close to Sam’s friends and what she described as their “village,” or a system of supportive neighbors and friends. The Delimats took their time finding the right house, and turned down other houses because they weren’t in the right location. They’re now only the fourth owners of their home, which is over 100 years old.

Having what’s known as a “neighborhood school,” or a school that is literally in the neighborhood of its students and families, has been shown to create cornerstones in communities that help them thrive.

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, neighborhood schools are critical to creating “upward mobility,” particularly for mixed-income and mixed-race communities. HUD says that enhancing your neighborhood schools will in turn enhance the neighborhood it resides in, by reducing risk, engaging parents and stabilizing housing.

The Chicago Community Trust says that neighborhood schools often serve as core community centers and help attract more families and businesses to an area, build cohesion and trust in a neighborhood and create better school involvement with both students and parents.

And many of these effects are evident on the North Side.

The Delimats often help other parents out, making sure kids get across the street to school safely or assisting with pick up and drop off times. They often see kids on the playground of the elementary school outside of school hours or adults playing soccer. Recently there’s been a plant sale and a food truck hosted at the school, an anchor and an accessible community space for the neighborhood.

On Tuesday evening, during a phone interview with the Tribune, the Delimat’s son Sam walked through the door. He had been at Logan Middle School, where he attends school, watching his friends play football and had walked home.

“We all take care of each other. We all help each other out,” said David, 55. “You wouldn’t have that if it wasn’t a neighborhood school.”

It’s the same experience for Blanchard, whose sons Max and Remy attend Logan High School and Northside Elementary respectively. She describes the North Side as a “family” where she feels safe and recognizes all of her neighbors, and where the parents help each other out.

“It takes a village,” Blanchard said. “And that’s what you get from neighborhood schools.”

If the school district’s consolidation plan goes through, residents are worried that this strong North Side identity that has endured through many generations and has become so integral to the neighborhood will lose its luster.

“I think you will still have people who are nostalgic,” Blanchard said. “But I worry with only one high school, with the next generation you won’t have as many people tooting their horn saying, ‘Yeah, I’m a proud North Sider, I was a Ranger.”

She said, “If we lose that neighborhood feel, we lose that in general. And in 20 years from now, it will just be: ‘I’m from La Crosse.’ Not really a North Side, South Side thing.”

Both the Delimats and Blanchard have kids that would attend the new consolidated high school if approved. The two families said they are firmly against the referendum as it is, and if it passes, they’d look at sending their kids to other school districts. And the neighbors they talk to feel the same way.

They don’t disagree that schools need to be consolidated or reconfigured, but they wish they could find something more central. David said the location of the Trane site — which would be more than six miles from their home — was “hard to swallow.”

The school district has stated that three bus routes would serve the North Side to get them to the new high school, some of which would be roughly hour-long bus rides.

It also has not been decided whether or not a consolidated school would maintain the two high school identities under one roof, like in West Bend. But in a community survey, the idea only received about 12% support.

“We’re not against making it one school, because we see a value of one building — but two separate schools and centrally located. That way not one side of town or the other is put out,” David said.

Residents point to Northside Elementary as an example. Though logistically challenging, the opening of the elementary was largely welcomed because it was a more modern facility that was built on the footprint of an old elementary building, meaning less disruption in location.

“It’s still on the North Side,” Amy said. “They are able to walk still.”